Ray White Gore salesperson Nicole Cronin, who is marketing the property, says it is a generous gift. “It’s so amazing, it’s huge and it’s not just his house, it’s the full estate.”

Henderson was well known in the town of about 800 people, and ran the Gallery One Café with his partner from the former bank building until their retirement about 10 years ago. He was also involved in the theatrical society.

Bill Henderson, who died last December, bequeathed his estate, which includes the former forestry house at 2 Cemetery Road, in Tapanui , to the community-owned, 19-bed Ribbonwood Country Home.

A long-term resident of a small West Otago town has generously gifted his house to the local rest home.

The timing couldn’t be better, she adds, as the recent extension to the rest home which boosted bed numbers from 14 to 19 is nearing completion. The rest home only opened in 2016.

The West Otago Health Trust administers the assets of the medical centre and nearby rest home on behalf of the community and, in a statement, says it is overwhelmed by the gift that will benefit the West Otago community.

Henderson lived in the three-bedroom, one-bathroom property for over 20 years after buying it from a local artist.



Cronin says the home, which has a OneRoof estimate of $280,000, is on the edge of the Tapanui township and has a breathtaking rural outlook.

“These were ex-forestry homes, so they were so well built. They have beautiful native timber in them. It has got the most amazing outlook of all the houses in this area, it looks up to the mountains and you just stand there and go, ‘wow this is so cool’.”





The home has views out to the Blue Mountains. Photo / Supplied





The home could benefit from a makeover. Photo / Supplied

The home was modernised at some stage, but there is still plenty of potential for someone to stamp their mark on it. It could suit a range of buyers, she says, because Tapanui is such a great town and is seen as a great place to retire now that it has a medical centre and rest home. “It’s got everything you need ... come live in Tapanui. It’s such a cool place.”

The new owner not only gets the rare opportunity to invest in a property, but will also make a positive contribution to the local community, the listing adds.

The property is to be auctioned onsite on September 16 and the proceeds from the sale will help give the rest home financial security.



It’s the second property Cronin has sold where the proceeds of the sale was donated to charity, and she has also sold one where the SPCA stood to benefit from the sale.

In March this year, a run-down 1930s home on Ripon Crescent, Meadowbank, that had been vacant for years sold under the hammer for $2.345m with the proceeds donated to four charities.

A three-bedroom villa on Cardwell Street, in Onehunga, sold for $830,000 in February and was one of four properties whose sales proceeds were shared with the Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul and Fred Hollows Foundation.

