Harcourts salesperson Mel Kenny says 1304 Kaka Point Road is a high-quality home and one of only a few high-end properties in the town let alone one that comes up for sale. It is also directly across the road from the beach.

The highest sale price in Kaka Point, near Balclutha, is currently held by a property on Totara Street which sold for $870,000 in November last year. The average sale price is $550,000.

The bespoke Kaka Point home with eight bedrooms and five bathrooms has a price indication of $1.8 million-plus which, according to OneRoof-Valocity data, is more than double the highest sale price in the beach town dating back to at least 2020.

A “spectacular” dream home in a largely undiscovered beach town surrounded by small baches is for sale , and could break the record for the area.

“What makes it so cool is the craftsmanship ... in our area it’s one of the most spectacular homes I’ve had the opportunity to step foot into in my 18 years of real estate.”



Not only is it, in her view, the top home in Kaka Point, but probably the entire Clutha district.

“It’s a home I’ve gone into and said, ‘yes, I could live here, and I wouldn’t change a thing’.”

The property is a builder’s own home, and its impressive features include raked 5.5m high ceilings, a floating wooden staircase, and massive windows to make the most of the impressive sea views.





The owner, who is a builder, handcrafted many of the fixtures and fittings including the lighting, kitchen island and splashback. Photo / Supplied

The builder used high-quality products such as UPVC windows and spent time during Covid lockdowns handcrafting the fixtures and fittings such as the light wooden light fixtures. An old garage door has been upcycled into the kitchen splashback, and the staircase handrail is a beautiful old oar.



“It’s just very unique.”

Along with the main house, there’s a two-bedroom apartment downstairs called the Salty Bushman that is being rented on Airbnb, and a separate two-bedroom unit to the rear of the property that the owners lived in while building the main house.





The house has been designed to make the most of the impressive sea views. Photo / Supplied

The property was completed last year and the owners are now wanting to move onto their next project so have put the house on the market.

Kenny says it would suit an extended family, a retired farmer who might be keen to run the accommodation business on the side, or someone looking to run a retreat from the property.

“It’s not being sold as a business, but the opportunity for somebody to carry on that Airbnb would be there.”

Although it’s just a 15-minute drive from Balclutha, Kenny says Kaka Point is still one of New Zealand’s untouched destinations. There’s a pub, surf lifesaving club and local fire station.

The walk to Nugget Point lighthouse also attracts plenty of tourists who want to spot the seals and yellow-eyed penguins.

- 1304 Kaka Point Road, in Balclutha, Otago, is for sale by way of tender.



