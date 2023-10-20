The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, which is on a corner site in Peacocke, in Hamilton, was completed last week and has just hit the market after a seven-month build.

GJ Gardner Hamilton has built the home at 14 Akukura Terrace, in the Aurora subdivision, in south Hamilton with the view of donating any profit to Hospice Waikato’s Rainbow Place, which is its dedicated children's and young person's service.

But just how much they pocket will depend on if and how much it sells for above the build cost.

Profits from the sale of a brand-new home in one of Hamilton's youngest suburbs will go towards providing palliative care and services to children in the Waikato when it goes under the hammer next month.

GJ Gardner Hamilton managing director Jeff de Leeuw said the difference between the cost value and sale price will be donated. The building firm also reached out to suppliers and tradespeople to ask them to donate goods or time to further bring the cost of the build down because the lower the build cost, the more money there is to potentially go to the charity.

Hospice Waikato chief executive Craig Tamblyn said it is a significant fundraiser for Rainbow Place and any funds raised would allow them to provide free services including nursing and counseling services for children who are palliative and their families.

"It's really important to articulate the fact that our staff work with the parents because the parents provide probably all the care really, but it's about our staff working alongside the parents so they have the knowledge and the capacity to be able to do this."

Tamblyn said they were grateful to all those who had been involved in the project including GJ Gardner and their suppliers, as well as Harcourts who is an ongoing supporter of Hospice Waikato. Hospice Waikato relied on the community for about 35% of its funding and while its major fundraiser was the annual Bucket List Banquet, money raised from that event went towards all its services and not specifically Rainbow Place.

De Leeuw and his wife Karyn have previously supported the Big Buddy Charity. In 2017, a house in Flagstaff, in Hamilton, sold under the hammer in 2017 with the proceeds from the sale used to open Big Buddy’s Hamilton office. They were also involved in a charity build in Pukekohe in the same year and three years later another in Waiata Shore when they also owned the South Auckland franchise. Both South Auckland homes passed in at auction and sold afterwards with all three raising a total of $300,000 for the charity.

This time around de Leeuw said they decided to support a different charity and settled on Waikato Hospice because they loved the work it did.

It was then an easy choice to give the funds to its children's arm Rainbow Place after learning when they first touted the idea in 2020 that it didn’t have any direct major sponsors, he said.

At the beginning of the year, the pressure had eased off the building sector and they were finally able to start the build.

“We had the capacity and the ability. It’s because of the past success in the market for 25 years in Hamilton that we’ve been able to support this.”





Features of the home include high stud ceilings and large windows. Photo / Supplied

GJ Gardner has built several homes in the Aurora subdivision with de Leeuw adding it was a good location with a good outlook and had nice homes around it.



Harcourts Hamilton director Campbell Scott, whose agency is selling it free of charge, said the reserve would be set the same as any other property so that a donation can be made to the charity.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom is on a 418sqm low maintenance section and has high stud ceiling studs and a lot of glass on the northern side to make the home nice and bright.

Scott said it’s a nice modern home that’s light and sunny, which could suit retirees, young families or investors.

“It’s close to the hospital, it’s close to the airport for tenants who need to be in that part of town. We figure it covers a relatively wide buyer pool on a nice quiet site.” Those involved declined to give a price indication because it was going to auction on 9 November.

Sections in Peacocke currently listed for sale on OneRoof start from $475,000, a terraced house on the same street is priced at $790,000, and stand-alone new three-bedroom two-bathroom homes range from the high $900,000s to the early $1.3ms.

Meanwhile a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 10 Uatoto Road in Clarks Beach, Franklin, that was built by the new owners of GJ Gardner Papakura with the South Auckland arm of Big Buddy set to benefit is still for sale. The property passed in at auction after reaching $950,000 and the house is now priced by negotiation.

