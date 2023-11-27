Doole said that the brand-new property could fetch more than the recent record-breaking price of $13.25m for the house he sold on Bishop Lane, the gated estate at the end of the same road.

The home and grounds are being sold by tender closing December 19 by Barfoot & Thompson agent James Doole, with Caleb Paterson of Paterson Luxury real estate.

The striking modern six-bedroom plastered brick and steel house on 399 Whitmore Road, on the Tawharanui Peninsula, is brand-new. It sprawls over 800sqm, and its 3.29-hectare grounds has a private track access to the water overlooking the Matakana River.

A multi-million-dollar waterfront estate outside Matakana is set to break the over-$13 million price record set in August for the lifestyle region north of Auckland.

“We expect 399 Whitmore to get similar price, or more than that,” he said.

“It’s a very big floor plan, nearly twice as big, we’ve got six bedrooms, six-car garaging and multiple living areas. It’s a really rural backdrop, it’s gorgeous. You arrive at this big modern home that’s perched on the landscape and looks out over the basin,” he said.





The six-bedroom house has multiple living areas, all with spectacular country and sea views. Photo / Supplied





The owners chose a mix of plastered brick and cedar to mix hard and soft surfaces. Photo / Supplied





The property has a distinctive Y-shape. Photo / Supplied

Doole said the property was being marketed with two options: buyers can buy either the main 800sqm house on a 3ha lifestyle block, or the house and the full almost 43ha of farm it sits on. The current owners, who bought the land five years ago, are selling to move to a bigger farm, but have been running their own grazing stock on the property, Doole said.

“The adjoining farm has future potential, as that is the waterfront part.”

Doole said the family, who have just completed the over two-year build, briefed their architect to encapsulate as much of the view as possible. The Y-shaped house, wrapped around a semi-circular pool, and arrived at via a circular entry court, was designed to capture the sun throughout the day.

“They wanted clean and modern, with a play of harsh and soft – the hard in cladding of plastered brick, the soft in the cedar in feature walls and soffits.





The new house has views across to the Matakana River. It will be sold with either a 3ha home estate or the full nearly 43ha farm Photo / Supplied





The modern kitchen includes a scullery. Photo / Supplied

“They love it and they put their heart and souls into it. It is their dream family home.

“However, they’ve just decided that their future focus will be to take the family back to farming. And so, they’re looking at getting back into a family farm,” he said

“This is for the new Matakana living, it’s a big modern house and it’s very different. It will be a new icon.”

Doole said the property was being pitched at buyers looking for a country home, rather than a beach place, for the family estate.

“It will really suit a multi-generational family home, away from the hustle of the city. It is for people who want something magnificent, architecturally bold. It’s a real standout,” Doole said.

The house at 399 Whitmore Road plays with scale, combining a huge open-plan kitchen, living room and dining room with a mezzanine level that gives a bird’s eye view of the countryside through the high windows. Full length glazing and glass balustrades keep the house open to the country and harbour views, while the semi-circular swimming pool is the focal point of the wedge-shaped living area.





The tub in the huge master suite bathroom has views of the rolling countryside. Photo / Supplied





The Y-shaped design includes two sheltered dining courtyards. Photo / Supplied

As well as four bedrooms in the main house, there is also an entertainment room with a guest studio upstairs next to the garage wing, accessed from the main house by a port cochere.

The master suite includes an oversized bedroom of over 44sqm plus a walk-in wardrobe. The accompanying luxury bathroom has a designer tub in front of floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of the rolling country views. A family room, study and two covered dining decks make up the rest of the living.

Finishes include wide-plank oak flooring, a scullery, home automation and parking for the boat.

“This property transcends the ordinary ... it is destined to become the new icon of Matakana living,” the agents said in their advertising.

Doole is also selling another luxury home in the Bishop Hill gated estate just off Whitmore Road.

He earlier told OneRoof that he was cautious about where the price might land on the four-bedroom gable-roofed house on 1.19ha.

“Definitely not the CV [of $3.8m]. We’re saying it could be in the $5 millions or even the sixes,” he said.

“As far as I know this is only the second property to trade in Bishop Hill. It’s a world-class subdivision, all the sites have sold and a lot of people are living here permanently.”

- 399 Whitmore Road, Matakana, Auckland, is for sale by tender closing December 19.



