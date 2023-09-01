“We had really good interest and many qualified buyers, so a few people missed out. It was a very successful tender,” Doole said. He could disclose that it was bought by an Auckland family.

Barfoot & Thompson agent James Doole was unable to reveal the exact sale price but OneRoof believes it sold around expectations.

The four-bedroom retreat designed by Sumich-Chaplin architects had hit the market in June, with the listing agent telling OneRoof at the time that he was only showing the home to qualified buyers prepared to pay $12 million-plus.

A multi-million-dollar waterfront home on Auckland's Tawharanui Peninsula has sold for more than double its CV, OneRoof can reveal.

“Interest was from both locals and international, there are lots of ex-pats around the world who know the area.”

Doole, who sells properties in both Remuera and the coastal Matakana areas, said that he was working on more listings that will come to market in spring that are in a similar price bracket and quality to the Tawharanui home.

The property has a 2021 CV of $5.075m.

The home sits on a 2.17ha waterfront site across the harbour from the Sandspit marina, on Bishop Lane in the gated community of Bishop Hill, about 15 minutes out of Matakana.

Read more

- $2m renovation for 'masterpiece' home with Auckland's best views

- Kapiti Coast's record-breaking house back on the market for $5.75m-plus



- $740m question: Does NZ have enough luxury homes to meet foreign buyer demand?



The house was built in 2017, has separate bedroom wings, a 25-metre pool, a private tennis court and its own jetty. The gardens were landscaped by award-winning designer Suzanne Turley.



There have been a handful of big sales in the area in the last couple of years. Buyers paid $13m in January last year for a former orchard on the water with a modest 1980s house on Point Wells Road, where they plan to build a family compound on the 4.42ha site. It had a CV of just $5.16m.

Later that year a five-bedroom cliff-top Hamptons-style home on 2.4ha on Tatham Road, Ti Point, fetched $10m, well above its $6.75m CV. Buyers who missed out on that property bought another 2.2ha property on Ti Point for $8.7m in an off-market deal that took six months to pull together.





The Bishop Lane estate looks over the harbour and Sandspit marina, and has its own jetty. Photo / Supplied





Luxury features include multiple living areas, an outdoor fireplace and pizza oven, as well as a swimming pool and tennis court. Photo / Supplied

A neighbouring 3.3ha site on Bishop Hill fetched $3.85m two years ago for the land only.

Doole told OneRoof in June that the Bishop Lane property was one of the nicest he had seen in the area.

“This is a legacy home. They don’t come up very often so a buyer would be lucky to get this, it is just a timeless, beautiful design,” he said.

“It’s behind a gated community, there are a few pretty amazing homes, you’ve got a shared boat launching ramp for your friends to bring up the boats and then park at your jetty. This is a multi-generational home.”





The home was designed by Sumich Chaplin Architects, with landscaping by Suzanne Turley as a multi-generational home. Photo / Supplied





The Bishop Lane house has multiple living areas for the extended family. Photo / Supplied

Doole said his vendors were genuine downsizers who planned to stay in the area.

He is also marketing with Barfoot & Thompson’s David Goodhue a 5.5ha vineyard at 38 Omaha Flats Road, which they are pitching as a development opportunity as it has mixed rural zoning.

The property, next to the Sculptureum park and restaurant, could be used for retail, hospitality or tourist and visitor facilities.

- Click here to find more properties for sale in Auckland







