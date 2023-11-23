The listing on OneRoof boasts: “Mesmerising panoramic views, combined with tranquil and sophisticated interiors, define the essence of this lavish property.

The house was snapped up by Smith and his wife Teagan Voykovich in early 2022 for $1.4275 million, but the couple have since upgraded and extended the property.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 59 Cliffs Road, St Clair , goes to auction on December 8, with Bayleys listing agents Rob Bevin and Marika Bevin-Jukes describing the property as luxury coastal paradise.

Former All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith has put his Dunedin retreat on the market for sale .

“Nestled in an unrivalled location, this home offers a taste of refined living that is truly unmatched.”

The 1930s property sits on a 776sqm section in upmarket St Clair and has clear views of the ocean. “Sit, relax, and enjoy breathtaking vistas of Seconds Beach, White Island, St Clair coastline and beyond,” the listing says.



“The master bedroom is located in the new extension part of the home where you can watch the sunrise over the surf and enjoy the walk-in wardrobe and luxurious ensuite.





Smith with wife Teagan Voykovich.





The Cliffs Road property has undergone an impressive renovation. Photo / Supplied

“You’ll be transfixed in the open-plan kitchen with designer curves and quality detailing, which opens to the dining and living spaces, effortlessly connecting to the outdoor entertaining area.”

Smith, who is the most-capped All Blacks halfback of all time, has signed a long-term contract with Toyota Verblitz in Japan and will be joined there by Beauden Barrett.

59 Cliffs Road is not the first listing Smith and his wife have featured in. In 2021, the grand Coromandel residence that hosted Smith’s wedding hit the market for sale.





59 Cliffs Road boasts spectacular water views. Photo / Supplied

The multi-million-dollar French-inspired estate at 44 Radar Road, Hot Water Beach, popularly known as Stone Terrace, had been the stunning backdrop for many Kiwi weddings.

Voykovich posted photos of the estate on her Instagram account as the couple got ready for their big day. She called it a “dream location”.

The property is back on the market after selling in 2022 for $4.35m.

- 59 Cliffs Road, St Clair, Dunedin, goes to auction on December 8





