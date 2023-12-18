Bayleys listing agent Rob Bevin told OneRoof after the auction that it was great to have so many unconditional bidders at the auction and they were working with several of them to see if they could get a deal together.

Five bidders were battling it out at the Bayleys auction in early December, but after a total of 11 bids it was passed in at $1.585 million.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Cliffs Road, in St Clair, was sold by negotiation after failing to sell at auction earlier this month.

Former All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith has sold his stylish Dunedin retreat just in time for Christmas.

The OneRoof listing for the property has been updated to show the property has sold. The sale price for the stylishly renovated home is yet to be disclosed.

Smith and his wife Teagan Voykovich picked up the house in early 2022 for $1.4275m, and then set about upgrading and extending it.

Bevin, along with co-listing agent Marika Bevin-Jukes, described the property as a luxury coastal paradise.

The listing on OneRoof boasted: “Mesmerising panoramic views, combined with tranquil and sophisticated interiors, define the essence of this lavish property.



“Nestled in an unrivalled location, this home offers a taste of refined living that is truly unmatched.”

Bevin told OneRoof ahead of the auction that while Smith was a drawcard, the house itself was the star in the minds of those who had expressed an interest.





Aaron Smith with wife Teagan Voykovich. The couple are moving to Japan. Photo / Getty Images





The view from the master bedroom is captivating. Photo / Supplied

“It’s just the house that they loved. Aaron and Teagan, well especially Teagan, she’s pretty talented and making things look wonderful. She’s done a great job,” he said.

Most of the people looking at it were from Dunedin, but there had been interest from an Aucklander wanting to buy in the sought-after St Clair suburb.

Bevin said people’s money definitely went a bit further in Dunedin and the same property in Auckland would likely be worth about $4m. “Not one person hasn’t enjoyed being in there. The main comment is the real sympathetic blend of 1930s character with a modern extension.”

The 1930s property sits on a 776sqm section in upmarket St Clair and has clear views of the ocean. “Sit, relax, and enjoy breathtaking vistas of Seconds Beach, White Island, St Clair coastline and beyond,” the agents said in their listing.







Smith and Voykovich bought the house in 2022 and set about upgrading and extending it. Photo / Supplied





The open-plan kitchen is modern and curvy. Photo / Supplied

“The master bedroom is located in the new extension part of the home where you can watch the sunrise over the surf and enjoy the walk-in wardrobe and luxurious ensuite.

“You’ll be transfixed in the open-plan kitchen with designer curves and quality detailing, which opens to the dining and living spaces, effortlessly connecting to the outdoor entertaining area.”

Smith, who is the most-capped All Blacks halfback of all time, has signed a long-term contract with Toyota Verblitz in Japan and will be joined there by Beauden Barrett.

The Cliffs Road home is not the first listing Smith and his wife have featured in. In 2021, the grand Coromandel residence that hosted their wedding hit the market for sale.



The multi-million-dollar French-inspired estate at 44 Radar Road, Hot Water Beach, popularly known as Stone Terrace, had been the stunning backdrop for many Kiwi weddings.

Voykovich posted photos of the estate on her Instagram account as the couple got ready for their big day. She called it a “dream location”.

That property is back on the market after selling in 2022 for $4.35m.

