“We’ve done over $20m sales in the past month, with a few more in negotiation," Doole said.

The listing agent for all three, Barfoot & Thompson's James Doole, said he was unable to disclose details of the sales but he told OneRoof there had been significant international interest in the waterfront properties, which are all located around Matakana.

A trio of trophy homes on the northern fringes of Auckland have been snapped up in the past month for more than $20 million - and more high-profile deals in the area are in the works.

“Buyers were a mixture of locals shifting around - what we call 'the shuffle' to get closer to the water - and Aucklanders setting up their next stage of life out of the city.



“We had lots of international interest too, both from Kiwi expats and others who are eligible to buy here, people from Singapore and Australia."

One of the Doole's properties, a four-bedroom home designed by architect Julian Guthrie on Point Wells Road, sold for $8.05m a week after it was first listed, according to OneRoof records.





A six-bedroom 800sqm home on Whitmore Road, in Matakana, had been looking to break the area's $13.25m sales record. Photo / Supplied





A three-bedroom lifestyle home on Oak River Drive, in Matakana, sold in March after less than a month on the market. Photo / Supplied

Another impressive luxury build, a brand new 800sqm home on Whitmore Road, in Matakana, had expected to smash the suburb's price record of $13.25m when it hit the market at the end of last year.

The third property to sell was a three-bedroom relatively new home on 2.2ha on Oak River Drive. It sold in mid-March, less than month after it first hit the market.



The three properties had a combined CV of $17.6m.

Doole said the fast sale of the Point Wells Road property was a matter of the right buyers spotting the right house at the right time. They were brought to home by Ray White Matakana owner Heather Walton, who told OneRoof she’d been working with them since the end of last year.

The six-bedroom Whitmore Road home, which Doole co-listed with Caleb Paterson, of Paterson Luxury, covered 800sqm in a distinctive Y-shaped design that wrapped around a swimming pool. The 3.29ha grounds had a private track to the water of Matakana River and included garaging for six cars.

The just-completed house featured a mix of cedar and plastered brick with full-height glazing to open out to the views. There was a separate entertainment room, a super-sized master suite, home automation and luxury finishes throughout.

Doole had told OneRoof last year that the property was being pitched at buyers looking for a country home, rather than a beach place, for the family estate.





Ray White agent Heather Walton sold this Fearon Hay-designed home on Taumata Road, in Omaha, in February. It had a CV of $8.1m. Photo / Supplied

“It is for people who want something magnificent, architecturally bold. It’s a real standout,” he said.

The Oak River Drive property included a swimming pool, outdoor fireplaces and a pizza over, a barn with extra bedroom and bathroom and nearly 2.2ha of landscaped grounds.

While sales of mid-range homes in Matakana and neighbouring Omaha have been sluggish lately, the luxury end of the market has rebounded strongly. Ray White's Walton confirmed to OneRoof that she had sold a four-bedroom, Fearon Hay-designed waterfront home on Taumata Road, in Omaha, last month.

She was unable to disclose the sale price or buyer details but OneRoof records show the home had a 2021 CV of $8.1m.

