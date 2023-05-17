The renovated property, which had a 2021 CV of $1.775m, featured in the 2019 series of The Block NZ. Waikato builder friends Ethan Ordish and Sam Whatarangi sold it for $1.39m in what proved to be a gut-wrenching live finale.

OneRoof contacted the listing agents, Barfoot & Thompson’s Erin Whiting and Neil Dayal, about the sale but they were unable to disclose the sale price or the buyer details.

The three-bedroom sub-penthouse apartment in the former Kingsland Fire Station, on Auckland’s New North Road, had been on the market with an asking price of $1.695 million.

The Block NZ apartment that was styled by season eight favourites Ethan and Sam has finally sold after passing in at auction.

They pair had won the People's Choice Award, which yielded them a Suzuki S-Cross Prestige, but because their apartment sold at reserve they failed to make any money from their time on the show.

Read more:

- What a cracker: Auckland apartment with egg-stra incentive sells for $1.013m

- Grand Designs star sells his $1.5m art gallery home in Mount Eden



- Fed-up Aucklanders target lifestyle homes in Rotorua



Their efforts were rewarded though when fans in the immediate aftermath of the show raised more than $27,000 for them.



Ordish and Whatarangi said at the time they were “genuinely grateful and honoured” at the support from fans.

Whiting and Dayal highlighted the apartment’s TV past when they brought it to market in November last year.

“The first time on the market in three years since it was bought at auction from The Block NZ in the old iconic fire station,” the agents said in their listing, adding that the apartment had “so many great added features it really does stand out amongst its peers”.

Their listing faced competition from the show’s winning apartment, which was also priced at $1.695m after passing in it auction in November last year.





The Block NZ 2019 season contestants (left to right) Stacey and Adam, Ethan and Sam, Lisa and Ribz, and Sophia and Mikaere. Photo / Supplied





Lisa and Ribz' apartment was withdrawn from the market last month. Photo / Supplied

The three-bedroom apartment, which was renovated by team-mates Lisa Ridout and Chris “Ribz” Gordon, was taken off the market last month after failing to find a buyer.

The vendor is now renting it out on a short-term basis.

In 2021, the ground floor apartment, which was renovated by Stacy and Adam, resold for $2.1m, yielding the owners – former Block producer and television supremo Julie Christie and her daughter – a tidy gross profit of $620,000.

The listings of The Block apartments came just weeks after the 2022 season of The Block NZ wrapped up. The show ended in heartbreak for many of the contestants, with just two of the new-build homes in Orewa, on the northern fringes of Auckland, selling above their reserve at the auction.



The show is not set to return to TV screens until next year, with producers citing the "challenging housing market" as the reason for the year-long hiatus.

- Click here to find more properties for sale in Auckland









