Her daughter, Lexi Jones, told OneRoof earlier this month that Christie had made an offer to buy the apartment after seeing it pass in at auction during the show’s tense finale in 2019.

The apartment was owned by former Block producer and TV supremo Julie Christie, and the sale price delivered her a profit, on paper, of $620,000.

Bidding on the three-bedroom ground-floor home – one of five in a converted fire-station in Auckland’s Kingsland - started at $1.7m and the property went on the market at $1.9m.

An apartment that featured on The Block NZ sold under the hammer today for $2.1m.

The apartment, renovated by contestants Stacy Heyman and Adam Middleton, failed to meet its reserve of $1.48 million on the night.



Jones said she had been looking for a first home for more than a year, and her mother thought The Block apartment would be perfect for her. “It was all a bit of a whirlwind really. Mum called in after it was passed in at auction and made an offer, then she called me. We got it for $1.48m,” she said.

“We’d put in offers for others, but mum saw this as a great opportunity. I was only 23 at the time. We wanted an apartment that felt safe.”





The apartment won many of the room reveals including kitchen, dining and living, outdoor and entrance hall. Photo / Supplied





The reveal-winning kids' room, now furnished for adults, is great for people-watching. Photo / Supplied

She added: “Stacy and Adam won so many of the room reveals, and it’s very inspiring. It’s got so many things you’d never think of. When I have people over, they just go, ‘It’s so beautiful’.”

The apartment was marketed for sale by Bayleys agent Jono King, who told OneRoof: "Apartments of this size are very rare in the greater Ponsonby area, and you seldom find character places converted into something so modern. It feels like a house when you’re inside.”

Jones's apartment is not the only Block home to go to auction this month.

One of the homes from season three of the show is to be sold on site tomorrow. The three-bedroom house on Newell Street, in Point Chevalier, originally sold for $1.47m in 2014 after a stunning transformation carried out by second-placed contestants Maree and James.

The agents listing the property, Lawrence and Derek von Sturmer said the auction had been brought forward after the vendors had accepted a pre-auction offer.

