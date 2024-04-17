It’s on the market this time without a hint of its TV fame, with Bayleys agent Ben Stephens not mentioning its connection to The Block in his listing on OneRoof.

The two-bedroom pad in the former fire station in Auckland’s Kingsland was renovated by The Block contestants Sophia and Mikaere Gardiner in 2019 and was picked up for $1.6 million after memorably failing to sell at auction.

The penthouse apartment that featured in season eight of The Block New Zealand is for sale .

Stephens, who describes the apartment as “luxury living at its finest”, told OneRoof the property was now excess to the owners’ requirements.

Stephens, who specialises in high-end apartments in the city, said the property had already attracted huge interest online.

“It’s got stunning views, Kingsland is pretty vibrant and it is unique to find a full-floor penthouse, anywhere,” Stephens said. “It is beautiful and has to be seen to be appreciated.”

The agent would not comment on price, but the property has a 2021 CV of $1.975m. OneRoof records show it last changed hands in October 2020 for $1.515m. “It’s a unique offering for someone who loves the area and loves the stadium,” Stephens said.





The Block NZ 2019 season contestants (left to right) Stacey and Adam, Ethan and Sam, Lisa and Ribz, and Sophia and Mikaere, who worked on the penthouse. Photo / Supplied





The two-bedroom apartment is stylishly dressed. Photo / Supplied

Apartments in the former firehouse have seen a lot of listing action since the end of season eight in September 2019.

The three-bedroom sub-penthouse, worked on by season eight favourites Ethan Ordish and Sam Whatarangi, sold for just over $1.6m in March last year while the bonus apartment, which all four teams worked on, sold to first-home buyers at the end of October 2023 for $997,000.

The apartment worked on by Lisa Ridout and Chris “Ribz” Gordon was listed for sale in 2022 but failed to find a buyer and was rented out instead.



The apartment renovated by contestants Stacy Heyman and Adam Middleton has enjoyed the biggest sales success since 2019. That apartment was bought for $1.48m by the daughter of former The Block producer Julie Christie after it passed in at auction during the show’s tense finale.



It was then resold for $2.1m in 2021 at the height of the market.



The New Zealand Herald reported earlier this year that The Block NZ would be returning this year after skipping TV schedules in 2023.

Following a disappointing end to the show’s 2022 season, when the winner’s house sold for only $4000 above the reserve, Warner Bros Discovery said it was postponing The Block NZ to 2024 due to challenges in the housing market.

- 5/516 New North Road, in Kingsland, Auckland, has a set sale date of May 14



