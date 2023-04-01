Bayleys listing agents Bianca Davidson and Chris Mangels asked buyers to ignore previous price indications, declaring: "This resort-style property is required to be sold on or before auction day."

The lifestyle property, which sits on 1.52ha on Purple Peak Road, had been on the market for sale for several years, but the most recent listing ad made it clear that the owner wanted it shifted.

The fact that the house came with a free Bentley could have helped with the price.

A three-bedroom luxury home in Akaroa, Canterbury, sold under the hammer this week for $2.5 million - more than $600,000 above its RV.

The vendor was also willing to throw in the flat screen TVs, imported furniture, quality appliances and a variety of artworks, as well as a 2005 Bentley Continental GT V12, to sweeten the deal.

At the auction on Thursday, bidding kicked off at $1.75m before grinding to a halt. After 20 minutes of negotiation, the property was back on the market with a new bid of $2.5m. No other bids were made and the property was sold 10 seconds later.

The Mediterranean-styled home is surrounded by bush and impressive views of Akaroa Harbour and has a suite of additional extras such as a heated inground pool with automatic pool cover and retractable pool roof, spa and Swedish sauna to make it more comfortable for him and his family.

Davidson told OneRoof last month that the owner flew over from Sydney to use it only a few months a year. The rest of the time it was maintained by housekeepers, project managers, builders, landscapers and even gardeners who have tended to the manicured gardens for the rest of the time.





The unique home sits on a 1.52ha section surrounded by bush. Photo / Supplied





The house, which has views out to Akaroa Harbour, also comes valuable artwork. Photo / Supplied

“It’s purely just been a luxury retreat for him when he’s been able to get away. It’s probably one of the most spectacular properties in Akaroa," she told OneRoof.

“The garden is absolutely beautiful, you’ve got stunning views, the house offers all you would need – great outdoor flow and outdoor living spaces, sunrooms. All the bells and whistles you would want for a getaway or a retreat.”

It’s not the first time in the last few months that agents have included a car in a sale.

Last year a developer offered an $80,000 Tesla to entice buyers to buy a five-bedroom home in Flat Bush, Auckland, in a swamped market and a real estate agent put vendors who listed with him in a draw for a Mercedes-Benz as they attempt to lure buyers in.

The owners of a Mt Eden apartment were also offering the new owners a year’s supply of fresh eggs so they didn’t have to worry about the egg shortage or breakfast for their first year of living there. The egg deal now appears to be off the menu, but the price has been reduced to $1.049m.



