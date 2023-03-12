OneRoof records show the house has been on the market for a number of years.

Bayleys listing agent Bianca Davidson did not give a price indication, but said buyers should ignore previous prices as the buyer is more to motivated to sell now.

The luxury three-bedroom, two-bathroom property on a 1.52ha lifestyle section at 10 Purple Peak Road has an RV of $1.86m and is to be auctioned at the end of the month.

One of Akaroa’s "most spectacular properties" that has been used for only about eight weeks a year for the last decade is for sale complete with bonus items, including flat-screen TVs, artwork and even a 2005 Bentley GT.

The property is required to be sold on or before auction day, the listing has declared.

The Mediteranean-styled resort is surrounded by bush and impressive views of Akaroa Harbour and has a suite of additional extras such as a heated inground pool with automatic pool cover and retractable pool roof, spa and Swedish sauna to make it more comfortable for him and his family.

Davidson said the owner flew over from Sydney to use it only few months a year and it was maintained by housekeepers, project managers, builders, landscapers and even gardeners who have tended to the manicured gardens for the rest of the time.

“It’s purely just been a luxury retreat for him when he’s been able to get away. It’s probably one of the most spectacular properties in Akaroa.”

The spacious 235sqm home is a relaxing and secluded oasis with a Bali getaway feel, she said.





The unique home sits on a 1.52ha section surrounded by bush. Photo / Supplied





The house, which has views out to Akaroa Harbour, also comes valuable artwork. Photo / Supplied

“The garden is absolutely beautiful, you’ve got stunning views, the house offers all you would need – great outdoor flow and outdoor living spaces, sunrooms. All the bells and whistles you would want for a getaway or a retreat.”

Akaroa is an increasingly popular holiday home destination for Canterbarians being just over an hour drive from Christchurch.

The house comes fully furnished with valuable artwork, furnishings and a 2005 Bentley Continental GT, which Davidson said were included in the sale price so the new owner who could just move in and enjoy, she said.

“Everything is suited for the house and purchased purely for the house and numerous items that are quite valuable as well.”

It’s not the first time in the last few months agents have included a car in a sale.

Last year a developer offered an $80,000 Tesla to entice buyers to buy a five-bedroom home in Flat Bush, Auckland, in a swamped market and a real estate agent put vendors who listed with him in a draw for a Mercedes-Benz as they attempt to lure buyers in.

The owners of a Mt Eden apartment were also offering the new owners a year’s supply of fresh eggs so they didn’t have to worry about the egg shortage or breakfast for their first year of living there. The egg deal now appears to be off the menu, but the price has been reduced to $1.049m.



