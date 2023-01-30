“I know that I’m going to Countdown and seeing only a few boxes of eggs left on the shelf and when they are there, they are like $12, which is getting quite expensive. Eggs used to be quite a simple thing on the grocery list that you would go get – they wouldn’t be something that you would go, ‘do we get this week or do we not get it’ based on the price but now they are like that.”

Ray White Remuera listing agent Ben Ryken said he and the owners came up with the egg-citing offer to help first-home buyers get into the market by helping out with one of the more expensive grocery staples.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 105/987 Mt Eden Road, in Three Kings , is being auctioned next month and it would be an eggs-tra bonus if the new owner likes eggs since they will be getting 624 free.

Some sellers throw in brand-new cars or overseas holidays to entice buyers – but the owner of an Auckland apartment is giving an offer of a dozen eggs a week for an entire year a crack in order to help people during a cost of living crisis.

While the cost of eggs varies; the total amount being given away would be $520 based on $10 for a dozen.

Ryken plans to arrange a weekly delivery of free-range eggs. If the supermarket shelves are bare, he even has a back-up plan and will collect them from his mum in Helensville, who has chickens and personally deliver them.





The two-bedroom apartment is stylish and is close to cafes and shops. Photo / Supplied

He thinks eggs would be a good help to people as a cost of living incentive than other more luxury items.



“Most people will probably already have a car, will probably already have a TV and they might have already gone on holiday but one thing that most Kiwis at the moment I think are worrying about is going to the supermarket and paying over $10 for a dozen eggs which they didn’t used to have to do.”

The relatively new property will make a great first home or suit someone looking for a lock-up-and-leave property close to city bus routes, he said.

“It’s an apartment, but it feels like a home. It’s 97sqm and only being four or five years old there’s literally no maintenance to do on the property.”

The property was listed last week, but since the egg incentive had been added to the listing this week there had been a noticeable lift in online activity and one person had even called him to find out more.

It’s not the first time Ryken has run a marketing campaign giving away free breakfasts. In May 2021, he ran a campaign for a Three Kings townhouse where he also gave away vouchers for smashed avocado on toast every Sunday for a year at nearby café Just Like Martha.

Last year, Barfoot & Thompson agents Kapil Rana and Prince Kapoor offered a free Tesla car worth $80,000 to whoever bought the five-bedroom home plus granny flat on Dungloe Avenue in Flat Bush.

The property sold last year with the new owners deciding against getting the car and instead negotiated on the sale price.

105/987 Mount Eden Road, Three Kings, Auckland, goes to auction on February 8.







