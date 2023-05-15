In the time it has taken to sell the apartment eggs are back in supply, but the price remains high.

The campaign launched in January when eggs were hard to get and the price for a dozen was hovering around $12.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, in Three Kings, went on the market at the beginning of the year with the bonus of giving the new owners a year’s supply of free eggs .

First-home buyers who shelled out $1.013m for an apartment on Auckland's Mount Eden Road don’t have to worry about paying for eggs for the next year.

Ray White Remuera agent Ben Ryken said the new owners would be getting the value of a dozen free-range eggs for a year, which was a total of 624 eggs.

“They can go into a local grocery store and pick those up at no cost for a year."



It also meant they had an easy choice of what to have for breakfast for the next year and it would take the heat out of the cost of living by reducing their grocery bill, he added.

“I think it’s still something that people stop and decide whether they put it in their shopping trolley or not compared to when they would always put it in their shopping trolley because it wasn’t too expensive.”

While apartments did seem to be taking a bit longer to sell than houses at the moment, he said, it had been under contract for a month before eventually going unconditional last week.





Ray White salesperson Ben Ryken gave away a year's supply of eggs with a Mount Eden apartment. Photo / Supplied

The new owners had been living nearby and wanted to stay in the area.



Despite having to wait several months for the property to sell, Ryken said the vendors were also happy with the price. “Five stars they said to me.”

He told OneRoof at the time of launching the egg campaign that he thought eggs would be a better help to people as a cost-of-living incentive than other more luxury items.

“Most people will probably already have a car, will probably already have a TV and they might have already gone on holiday, but one thing that most Kiwis at the moment I think are worrying about is going to the supermarket and paying over $10 for a dozen eggs which they didn’t used to have to do.”

It’s not the first time Ryken has run a marketing campaign giving away free breakfasts. In May 2021, he ran a campaign for a Three Kings townhouse where he also gave away vouchers for smashed avocado on toast every Sunday for a year at nearby café Just Like Martha.

