Sitting on 1.76 hectares in the bush, but still close to amenities, the house was a labour of love for owners Andrew Duncan and Jessie Chalmers, and their young family. They completed the build in 2018 and produced a stylish energy efficient home, which packed a “big punch”.

The listing agent, Celia Challis, from Harcourts, said the 271sqm eco-home was a standout property in the West Auckland housing market, but declined to comment on the price.

The two-bedroom passive house on Christian Road, in Swanson, Auckland, was picked up at the start of the month after a local buyer beat four others waiting in the wings with conditional offers.

A near-new home that's fully off-grid sold under the hammer this month for $2.22 million – almost $200,000 above its CV.

Challis said the fact that Duncan was a qualified builder helped.

“He has put in three times the amount of insulation the building code requires, because he wanted it to be really really cool in summer and warm in winter. He also double-framed the house to take on board the extra insulation.”



She added: “The property is facing 100% due north, [which] maximises the sun, to heat up the concrete floor during the day and release that energy during the evening. He made the heights of the windows quite tall to capture the maximum amount of sunlight.”







The kitchen is sleek and stylish and won't send your bills sky-high. Photo / Supplied





The polished concrete floors are a highlight. Photo / Supplied

Despite being very close to city services, the home is fully off the grid for power, sewage and water. “Their sewerage is a twin-chambered system that's serviced by HydroTech every six months. Their water tanks capture the rain off the roof, which goes into two 25,000 litre tanks [with] three water filters. It’s very high-tech.”

The section also has chicken coops, raised vegetable gardens and over 60 trees in its orchard.

Duncan and Chalmers are moving to an even larger block of land in the South Island to replicate the set-up on a larger scale. “They’re vegan and home-school their children and they’re really into looking after the environment and being with nature,” Challis told OneRoof.





The view from one of the bedrooms is breath-taking. Photo / Supplied





The 271sqm property sits on a 1.76ha section. Photo / Supplied

“They are ready for their new adventure, to crank it up a gear and get a bigger section size and build another home off the grid.”

The new owners already live in the area and appreciate the quality of the build and the organic gardens, Challis said.

“They are buying it for the whole package. It’s quality, off-grid, aesthetically pleasing and architecturally designed. They’re a couple, and they’re really environmentally-minded. They’re looking forward to being the next guardians of this amazing property.”

