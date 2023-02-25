Vieviorka has an off-grid cottage for sale at 6115 State Highway 1, near Kaitaia, in the Far North , at $459,000.

Vieviorka lives off-grid himself, so he understands the appeal, and recent advances in technology have made the lifestyle more accessible for mainstream buyers. “I have a friend on a farm, and it was going to cost a lot to run the [power] cable all the way in. It was much more effective for him to install a solar system,” he says.

Whenever an off-grid listing comes up for sale in his patch in the Far North, he’s inundated by enquiries, from locals sick of power cuts and Aucklanders keen to escape the rat race and live off the land.

Covid has definitely led to increased interest in off-grid homes, says Joel Vieviorka, of Haze Real Estate.

The 6.2ha block of manuka, kanuka, and native bush has beehives, and the honey they produce pays the council rates. A grass area at the bottom of the property could be resurrected for grazing, Vieviorka says. It is a 16-minute drive from Kaitaia for shopping and schooling, yet fully off the grid.

The current owner originally lived on it in a caravan, before building the cottage, which is in need of completion. He has reached a stage in life, however, where he needs a lifestyle with less work and plans to move onto his sister’s property.

An added bonus is a popular swimming hole immediately across the road from the property.



Vieviorka says: “This [property] has got slightly better infrastructure than most. It has a solar system, a flush toilet and a fireplace with a wet back. It also has a gas hot water cylinder, so two forms of hot water.”

He adds: “There are more people wanting to get off grid because power can be unreliable at times here. We have a lot of power cuts.”

Off-grid properties often come with opportunities for a side hustle. The off-grid home at 51 Bryants Road, in Rai Valley, Marlborough, comes with its very own Truffière [truffle grove].

“There are approximately 100 trees, which are infected with the black Périgord truffle [fungus],” says Bayleys Marlborough agent Kurt Lindsay. “[The] trees are a mix of old English oak, hazelnut and acorn trees.” It can take a number of years before truffles fruit , but two have produced truffles.



The 9.24ha of hill grazing above the home could also provide an income, although the current owners use it to produce their own meat to feed friends and family, says Lindsay.

The home isn’t 100% off grid because it is hooked into a community water and sewage system, but produces its own electricity. “The current owners have added extra solar panels on the roof and are using more modern technology. That gives them longer battery life meaning they’re not reliant on a generator,” says Lindsay.





An off-grid home on 9.24ha at 51 Bryants Road, in Rai Valley, Marlborough, comes with its own truffle spot. Photo / Supplied

The property, which is a 35-minute drive from Nelson and has a 2020 RV of $455,000, has a separate sleep-out and an unusual outdoor bath feature. Unsurprisingly, for an off-grid home, it comes with good vegetable gardens and several fruit trees.

While most off grid homes are in remote spots, it’s not unusual to find upmarket off grid homes near major metros. An example is 24a Christian Road, in Swanson, Auckland. The passive home is walking distance to both the Swanson train station and Swanson Primary School.

Current owners Andrew Duncan and Jessie Chalmers built the 271m2 passive home on 1.76ha land in 2018 for their young family. It was a labour of love, made easier because Andrew is a qualified builder, says Harcourts agent Celia Challis.



“He has put in three times the amount of insulation the Building Code requires, because he wanted it to be really really cool in summer and warm in winter,” says Challis. “He has also double framed the house to take on board the extra insulation.







A two-bedroom off-grid eco home at 24a Christian Road, in Swanson, Auckland, goes to auction on March 4. Photo / Supplied

“The property is facing 100% due north, [which] maximises the sun, to heat up the concrete floor during the day and release that energy during the evening. He made the heights of the windows quite tall to capture the maximum amount of sunlight.”

Despite being very close to city services, the home is fully off the grid for power, sewage and water. “Their sewerage is a twin-chambered system that ‘s serviced by HydroTech every six months. Their water tanks capture the rain off the roof, which goes into two 25,000 litre tanks [with] three water filters. It’s very high tech.”

The section has chicken coops, raised vegetable gardens and over sixty trees in its orchard, says Challis.

With a fourth child on the way, the couple are moving to an even larger block of land near Cromwell to replicate the setup on a larger scale. “They’re vegan and home-school their children and they’re really into looking after the environment and being with nature.”







A three-bedroom home at 236 Waipori Falls Road, in Berwick, Dunedin, can be picked up for $599,000. Photo / Supplied

Off grid homes don’t necessarily cost an arm and a leg. LJ Hooker agent Jason Hynes has one listed at the “sharp price” of offers over $599,000 at Waipori Falls Road, in Berwick, Dunedin.

The home started life as a garage and then after extensive renovation in 2017/18, it became accommodation for the owners’ parents. It has now been subdivided off the farm and given its own title.

“The solar is fully operational and a top of the line generator [included],” says Hynes.

The home has modern comforts including double glazing, a wood burner, two heat pumps with heat transfer system, gas hot water, and a contemporary kitchen.” It’s near Lake Waipori, Te Nohoaka o Tukiauau / Sinclair Wetlands, and Berwick Forest, yet just a 30 minute drive to Dunedin, or less to Mosgiel.

The number one attraction for buyers has been seclusion, over and above the off-grid aspect, he says.

