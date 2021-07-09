The pair lived on site with their children as they set about gutting the home and bringing it up to modern standards.

Sam and Katie Britten chose the decrepit four-bedroom house on New Bond Street, in Kingsland, as their fourth makeover project.

A rundown Auckland villa that sold almost three years ago for just over $1.3million is back on the market – having been completely transformed by a pair of serial renovators.

They put in new flooring, plumbing, gas, insulation and turned rooms that were uninhabitable into stylish and functional living spaces.

Sam, who is the son of famed Kiwi motorcycle engineer John Britten, told OneRoof: “I knew the bones were really good but [the house when we bought it] looked terrible, with peeling yellow paint on the walls.

“I worked on it non-stop for three years and put a substantial amount of money and effort into the project.”

Sam said he made sure the property was child-friendly and had a large backyard with a veggie garden and fruit trees on the 607sqm site.





How the four-bedroom villa looked in 2018 when Brittens purchased it for $1.362m. Photo / Supplied

He also renovated a sleepout, which was used as a shed but is now a two-bedroom sleepout with a lounge and can be used as an office, a guesthouse or rented for extra income.

“The whole look was done with a light vibe and made easy and warm to live in,” he said.

Ray White agent Cheryl Paine, who is listing the property, said the finished renovation was stunning.

“They [Sam and Katie] carried out a renovation that was beautiful and loving,” she said.





It took owners three years to restore and modernise the four-bedroom home. Photo / Supplied

The house, which is to be auctioned on July 21, had already attracted 50 groups of buyers during the first weekend of open homes.





Sam said he was now looking for a new project to tackle, but admits he can’t find anything with the same potential.





The villa was in a serious state of disrepair in 2018. Photo / Supplied

“I find it really hard to look for anything else. It’s a shame I can’t hold on to it as there's so much good in it,” he said.

“I absolutely loved living there, being next to the bakery, near a gas station and Kingsland is quite an amazing spot.”



