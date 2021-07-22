Owners Sam and Katie Britten told OneRoof earlier this month they had chosen the decrepit house on New Bond Street, in Kingsland, as their fourth makeover project.

The four-bedroom home fetched $2.57m under the hammer this week - a whopping $1.2m more than what the owners paid for it in 2018.

A wreck of an Auckland villa has almost doubled in price in nearly three years thanks to a stunning transformation by a pair of serial renovators.

The pair lived on site with their children as they set about gutting the home and bringing it up to modern standards.

They put in new flooring, plumbing, gas, insulation and turned rooms that were uninhabitable into stylish and functional living spaces.

Sam, who is the son of famed Kiwi motorcycle engineer John Britten, told OneRoof: “I knew the bones were really good but [the house when we bought it] looked terrible, with peeling yellow paint on the walls. I worked on it non-stop for three years and put a substantial amount of money and effort into the project.”

Sam said he made sure the property was child-friendly and had a large backyard with a veggie garden and fruit trees on the 607sqm site.





How the four-bedroom villa looked after the renovation Photo / Supplied

He also renovated a sleepout, which was used as a shed but is now a two-bedroom sleepout with a lounge and can be used as an office, a guesthouse or rented for extra income. “The whole look was done with a light vibe and made easy and warm to live in,” he said.

Ray White agent Cheryl Paine, who is listed the property, said the finished renovation was stunning.

“They [Sam and Katie] carried out a renovation that was beautiful and loving,” she said.





It took owners three years to restore and modernise the four-bedroom home. Photo / Supplied

The house had attracted 50 groups of buyers during the first weekend of open homes.

Sam told OneRoof before the sale he was now looking for a new project to tackle, but admits he can’t find anything with the same potential.





The villa was in a serious state of disrepair in 2018. Photo / Supplied

“I find it really hard to look for anything else. It’s a shame I can’t hold on to it as there's so much good in it,” he said.

“I absolutely loved living there, being next to the bakery, near a gas station and Kingsland is quite an amazing spot.”



