A Southland bank that starred in the hit New Zealand movie The World’s Fastest Indian has sold for $650,000.



Bidding on the two-storey heritage building on Great North Road in Winton started at $500,000 and quickly shot past the RV of $575,000.

The property, which offers a two-bedroom apartment on the top floor and 250sqm of commercial space on the bottom, featured in the 2005 sports drama about Kiwi racing legend Burt Munro.

The building appears on the big screen when Munro, played by Oscar-winner Sir Anthony Hopkins, goes to get a loan to get to the United States.