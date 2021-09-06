A former Southland bank that starred in the hit New Zealand movie The World’s Fastest Indian is on the market for sale.
The two-storey heritage building on Great North Road in Winton is set to be auctioned on September 17.
The property, which offers a two-bedroom apartment on the top floor and 250sqm of commercial space on the bottom, featured in the 2005 sports drama about Kiwi racing legend Burt Munro.
Formerly the home of the Bank of New Zealand in Winton, the building appears on the big screen when Munro, played by Oscar-winner Sir Anthony Hopkins, goes to get a loan to get to the United States.
Bayleys agent Linda Riordan, who is marketing the property with colleague Paula Johnstone, said: “It’s a pretty crucial scene. If it wasn't for the bank in Winton, he [Burt Munro] still would have been stuck in Southland.”
She added: “Hollywood coming to Winton was a big deal. The town was buzzing.”
The former Bank of New Zealand is to be auctioned on September 17. Photo / Supplied
The upstairs offers a two-bedroom apartment. Photo / Supplied
The building is being sold by Kiwi model and photographer Amanda Bransgrove. She told OneRoof that she and her husband bought it in 2019, for $575,000, after spotting during a visit to the town.
“We purchased the bank while on a road [trip] around the lower South Island,” she said.
Riordan said she had been fielding enquiries from Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, Queenstown and the United States.
“Some buyers are retail stores, some are eateries. As a heritage building, it’s been strengthened, well kept and it is the safest place to be.”
The building sits on a 1012sqm freehold site and the upstairs Art Deco-style bank manager’s apartment currently operates as AirBnb.
