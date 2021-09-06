A former Southland bank that starred in the hit New Zealand movie The World’s Fastest Indian is on the market for sale.

The two-storey heritage building on Great North Road in Winton is set to be auctioned on September 17.

The property, which offers a two-bedroom apartment on the top floor and 250sqm of commercial space on the bottom, featured in the 2005 sports drama about Kiwi racing legend Burt Munro.

Formerly the home of the Bank of New Zealand in Winton, the building appears on the big screen when Munro, played by Oscar-winner Sir Anthony Hopkins, goes to get a loan to get to the United States.