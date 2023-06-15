Bayleys listing agent Chris Mangels said the boatshed needs some maintenance including upgrading the deck and ramp, adding that it gives the new buyer the opportunity to stamp their mark on it.

The current owners, who bought the property in 2008, now live in Auckland and have not been back to the boatshed for 10 years so have decided to sell it at auction on June 29.

The boatshed at the end of a group of 11 boatsheds on the waterfront on Onawe Flat Road in Duvauchelle Bay will be sold at auction later this month and is one of just a few boatsheds that come up for sale on the open market.

A second Akaroa boatshed is to be sold under the hammer just months after a boatshed on the opposite side of the bay netted an impressive $255,000 in a hotly contested auction.

The boatshed is well-lined, has a basic bench and storage areas plus water collection via the roof – but the new owners will have to go offsite for a bathroom or even a bedroom.

The current owners used the property as a base for waterskiing and socialising.

But Mangels said it would be a "valuable tack-on" for buyers who already have an existing holiday home in the area.

"You've got the cool bach and then the advantage of having your bach stored away safely on the waterfront."

It is in a quieter location than a similar-sized boatshed on Seafield Road on the opposite side of Duvauchelle Bay that was auctioned in March this year and had better access from the road, he said.

Being at the end of the row of boatsheds also means you only have one neighbour.

"On the north side of the deck you've got an unobstructed view down the harbour. You are not looking at anybody else, it's pretty cool."

Onawe Flat Road is the road leading to Onawe Peninsula, which is a historically significant Maori Pa area and is "really special".

The Seafield Road boatshed created a huge buzz when it went to auction with eight people battling it out for the unique offering, which eventually sold under the hammer for $255,000.

The sale surpassed the owner’s expectations after selling for at least $85,000 more than what they had been prepared to accept.





The boatshed is located at the end of a row of 11 boatsheds. Photo / Supplied

Mangels said it is difficult to put a price on the property especially when the Seafield Road boatshed was the first to be offered for sale in a long time. However, he added that the vendors are motivated to sell.

"There was a little bit of mystique about it, and now the price has been set it will be interesting to see who is around."

There are not many boatsheds available in Akaroa and they are seldomly available publicly, he said. The Seafield Road and Onawe Flat boatsheds are the only ones that he knows of that have been for sale this year and are in the only two clusters of boatsheds in Duvauchelle Bay.



Most are either sold to friends, neighbours or sometimes sold with properties.





It has a basic bench, but the boat ramp and deck need work. Photo / Supplied

There are also a limited number of boatsheds in the area, and they are not building anymore.

Meanwhile, an iconic boatshed in Hobson Bay, in Auckland, is on the market for the first time in seven years and is due to be sold at auction on June 24.





A boatshed on the opposite side of Duvauchelle Bay sold for $255,000 in March. Photo / Supplied

The stylishly-decorated boatshed number 15 on Orakei’s 1 Ngapipi Road is one of only 17 on the edge of Whakatakataka Bay and is being marketed by New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty agent Paul Sissons.

The 65sqm boatshed has been the “office” setting for investigator David Lomas’ documentary TV show, David Lomas Investigates, the series that helps reunite families and uncover lost family heritage.

The owner told OneRoof that Lomas was an old family friend of theirs as their daughters played together and he offered him the use of their shed when the one he had previously used a few sheds down was unavailable.

A similar boatshed also on Ngapipi Road sold last year for $1.35 million after just two weeks on the market.

In December last year, a Wellington rich-lister snapped up one of the more modern boatsheds on Evans Bay in Hataitai for $390,000.

While a more modest sale was a 16sqm boatshed on the Purakaunui Inlet, 30 minutes north of Dunedin, sold for $95,000 in 2022.

