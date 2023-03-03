Once the boat shed was announced on the market at $170,000, just two buyers continued to fight for it.

There were eight registered bidders at the auction, but not all got the chance to put their hands up.

The Bayleys auction for one of the more neutral-coloured Duvauchelle boat sheds opened on Thursday at $30,000 before eventually selling for $255,000 (more than the list price of some Auckland studio apartments) .

A quaint boat shed in a premium position on the Akaroa Harbour has sold under the hammer for $255,000 after two buyers were left battling it out for the rare opportunity.

The boat shed was marketed as being a rare opportunity to secure a boat shed in a premium location.

Read more:

- Iconic Auckland boat shed sells for $1.35m

- Mega landlord buys Wellington boat shed for $390,000

- Jandal comes down as boat shed sells for $95,000 on April Fools' Day

Along with petrol storage for easy refuelling, water collection tank from the roof and electric winch, the boat shed also can with a treasure trove of accumulated “nuts, bolts, bits and pieces” except for the boat.

Bayleys Akaroa salesperson Chris Mangels, who marketed the property with Phillipa Linton, said it was an awesome result.

There were not many boatsheds available in Akaroa and they were seldomly available publicly, he said. Most were either sold to friends or neighbours or sometimes sold with properties.

“It’s often the case that you hear of them being transferred without even knowing they are available.”

The buyer owned property in the area, he said, and understood it was an excellent thing to hold and there was not a huge amount available.

“They are not making any more of them,” he said.





Boat sheds in Duvauchelle rarely come up for sale. Photo / Supplied

“It just highlights how keen people are to invest in lifestyle options in the Peninsula. It’s a pretty big result.”

Elsewhere around the county boat sheds have been fetching some huge prices and a lot of competition.

Last year a 65sqm boat shed on Ngapipi Road, overlooking Auckland’s Hobson Bay, Whakatakataka, sold for $1.35 million after just two weeks on the market.

It was the last in the row of 17 boat sheds that have heritage protection by Auckland Council. Owners have a right to occupy under a coastal permit via resource consent, but the sheds cannot be lived in and can only be used for marine and boating purposes.

In December last year, a Wellington rich-lister snapped up one of the more modern boat sheds on Evans Bay in Hataitai for $390,000.

While a more modest sale was a 16sqm boatshed on the Purakaunui Inlet, 30 minutes north of Dunedin which sold for $95,000 last year.

- Click here to find more properties for sale in Christchurch



