He said the vendor was extremely happy with the sale price, but he was unable to disclose the exact price before settlement, saying it was in the $800,000s.

Ray White listing agent Philip Reeve said they received two offers prior to deadline, both from people who he thought were planning to renovate and live in the house.

The dated and quirky two-bedroom, two-bathroom property built by the owners 60 years ago was put on the market for the first time last month after the owner moved into a rest home.

An original 1960s house in Glenside , Wellington, with attention-grabbing retro-style day spa, plunge pool and massage room has sold after an “out-of-the-box” offer.

“It was an unexpected level.” The sale went unconditional on Friday.

Reeve told OneRoof last month that the Glenside Road property was the most unique house he’d ever marketed and its unusual style was getting a lot of attention.

Some of the unique style included cork tile walls, various floral wallpapers and brown and mustard floral carpet upstairs.







The quirky two-bedroom, two-bathroom house had a private spa, plunge pool and relaxation area downstairs which the real estate agent said was inspired by the homeowners' European backgrounds. Photo / Supplied





The retro-styled house with its dated kitchen sat on a 956sqm section which had a stream of eels running through the backyard. Photo / Supplied

The home has always been a private residence and Reeve believes the downstairs relaxation area could have been inspired by their European backgrounds.

“This one was built in the ‘60s and has stayed in the ‘60s so there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Houses this original and unique rarely come to market, he said, as either the bathroom, kitchen or just the wallpaper will have changed at some point over the last half century.

The property had been pitched at someone who had vision, brave and wanted a large downstairs area where they could work from home.

The 956sqm section with a stream with eels running through the property also provided a good play area for children.

A neighbouring property sold in October for $810,000 and Reeve had initially expected the home to sell for somewhere in the $700,000s.



