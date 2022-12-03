He says the home has always been a private residence and believes the downstairs relaxation area could have been inspired by their European backgrounds.

Ray White listing agent Philip Reeve says 16 Glenside Road, in Glenside , is the most unique house he’s ever marketed and its unusual style is getting a lot of attention.

The dated and quirky two-bedroom, two-bathroom property built by the owners 60 years ago is on the market for the first time after the owner moved into a rest home.

An absolutely original 1960s house in Glenside in Wellington with cork tile walls and brown and mustard floral carpet upstairs and an attention-grabbing retro-style day spa downstairs with solarium, massage room, sauna and plunge pool is up for grabs.

The house still boasts its original decor. Photo / Supplied





The 1960s were all about colour and floral patterns. Photo / Supplied





One of the two bedrooms. The listing agent describes the home as a "true one-off". Photo / Supplied

The new owner will need to have vision and be a bit brave, Reeve says, to bring the original décor in the 21st century.

“This one was built in the ‘60s and has stayed in the ‘60s so there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Houses this original and unique rarely come to market, he says, as either the bathroom, kitchen or just the wallpaper will have changed at some point over the last half century.

The large downstairs area, currently set up as a relaxation area, is massive and could suit a tradesperson working from home, Reeve says, while the 956sqm section provides plenty of lawn for the kids to play.





Underneath the living spaces are a "decommissioned" sauna, solarium and plunge pool. Photo / Supplied





The property borders a stream teeming with eels. Photo / Supplied





The house has a large workshop - "a real find for craftspeople or tradies", according to the listing ad. Photo / Supplied

A stream runs through the property and the owners have fed the eels in the stream every day so about eight or nine swim up and nibble at the meat they are given.

A neighbouring property sold in October for $810,000 and Reeve says this property will sell for “much, much less” because it needs a lot more work.

“I’ve had a couple of first-home buyers look at it, but I think it’s quite daunting for them. But it is still a very appealing market because it’s very affordable,” he says.

“They are just keen for a sale because the lady has moved into a rest home. I think they would be pleased if they had something with a seven in it.”