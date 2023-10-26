The vendor, the driving force behind a high-profile fashion chain, had bought it off her parents three years ago.

The listing agents, Matt O’Rourke and Ryan Harding, from Barfoot & Thompson, declined to comment on the sale but had told OneRoof earlier this month that the property was a standout home in the suburb.

Bidding on the renovated three-bedroom home on Millais Street, in Grey Lynn, started at $2.85m but stalled for negotiations before being declared on the market $100,000 later.

A stylish Auckland villa owned by one of the city’s biggest names in fashion has sold under the hammer for $2.95 million.

“My partner and I and our two daughters and dog had been stuck in a townhouse with no grounds during the first lockdown, so the villa’s [backyard] was a particular delight,” she said.

“Out there, it’s easy to imagine you’re not in the city and I forget that Ponsonby Central is only a minute’s drive away.”

The vendor, who did not wish to be named, said she could remember the villa way back when it was painted violet with butterflies adorning the exterior.







The backyard is sunny, flat and private, with tiered perimeter hedging and a pohutukawa as a focal point. Photo / Supplied





The downstairs 1200-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar. Photo / Supplied

“My mum is an avid creative who made some changes to the interior, including turning one of the three bedrooms on the main level, which could easily be reinstated, into her fully fitted-out dream dressing room,” she said.

The vendor said her mother had also added some colourful touches with wallpaper, including the abstract floral pattern accenting the kitchen and the dark chocolate colours in the open-plan spaces.

Coloured tiles, wallpaper and antique Japanese cabinets repurposed as vanities also feature in the upper level’s bathroom and ensuite.

A 1200-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar was also installed downstairs. “Both my father and I are definitely wine nuts,” the vendor said.

Records show the villa has a 2021 CV of $3.475m and last changed hands at the end of 2020 for $3.45m.

