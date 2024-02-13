Bayleys auctioneer Stephen Shale announced the property on the market at $1.5m, but the six bidders continued to fight over the 1972 classic just two streets back from the beach placing a total of 25 bids mainly between $10,000 and $25,000 increments on Thursday.

The desirability of the prominent corner site on Otahu Road meant the family trust selling it after many decades pocketed $167,500 more than they had been counting on.

A tiny yellow bach on a big section in Whangamatā has sold under the hammer last week for an impressive $1.675 million as buyers continue to hunt for the perfect section to build their dream homes.

Bayleys listing agent Dale Sholson said the 729sqm section attracted a lot of interest from holidaymakers over summer and was marketed as having “oodles of parking for boats and cars with still room to pitch a tent for family and friends”. It was also in a popular part of Whangamatā due to being close to both Ocean Beach and the estuary.





The classic Kiwi bach on Otahu Road was in original condition. Photo / Supplied

“So many people have walked past it for the last 30 and 40 years and always wondered about it,” he said.

It was in largely original condition and behind its canary yellow exterior were mint green walls and dark green carpet.

“It was basically untouched from 1972 apart from gas and hot water.”

The new owners are understood to have bought it to eventually bowl the existing bach and build a new home on it just as the neighbours next door had done.

“You could camp on it for another 10 years or you could build your dream home on there.”

Despite many of the town’s classic baches being bowled over the years to be replaced with modern masterpieces, Sholson said there were still a lot of original properties around.

Ray White salesperson Andrew McGee said most people looking at properties with smaller houses and large sections already owned places in Whangamatā and were looking for a site they could build on.

“These days more people are looking for a blank canvas that you can build a substantial canvas on, but some people they appreciate the location – being so close to the beach and they love the fact that family have all this space to run around on and put tents on and play volleyball.

“It’s not automatic that people will build big houses and it’s always a nice surprise that the original baches stay.”





The small cottage on a large 809sqm site at 212 Rangi Avenue is attracting buyers looking for a site to build a new home on. Photo / Supplied

McGee is selling a renovated studio cottage about 10 doors down at 212 Rangi Avenue and said all bar one who had looked at it so far were wanting to build a two-storey property at the rear of the section to get sea views.

“Because the studio is so beautifully done, I think almost everyone would leave that as a second dwelling.”

The closer the property was to the beach, the higher the price was, he said. “It’s all about the proximity to the beach.”

There were also several other properties for sale further back from the beach on Otahu Road for under $1m including 115A Otahu Road which has an asking price of $825,000 and 119 Otahu Road which is priced at $975,000. A 1950s three-bedroom bach at 212 Otahu Road on an 809sqm section is priced by negotiation.

A classic blue bach at 106 Moore Place, which like the yellow bach is close to the estuary and Ocean Beach, is also being auctioned later this month. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom property has been owned by the same family for more than 45 years and is also being marketed as people who want a classic bach with plenty of room for the family or developers who may want to subdivide the 1110sqm section.

Meanwhile a brand-new beachfront no expenses-spared property at 100 Pipi Road is expected to break the town’s current record of $7.41m when it sells by tender next month. The owners bowled their classic bach and spent three years building a luxury six-bedroom, six-bathroom home in its place before deciding to sell it without even living in it.

