However, the overseas owners have decided that the state-of-the-art six-bedroom, six-bathroom masterpiece is surplus to their requirements so have decided to sell it.

The no-expense-spared home at 100 Pipi Road, in Whangamatā , is arguably in one of the Coromandel’s most desirable locations with the beach right on the doorstep and only golden sand separating the home from the water.

The owners of a beachfront property bowled their classic bach, spent three years building a luxury home in its place and have now put it up for sale without even staying in it.

They purchased the property with an original bach on it for $1.85 million in 2003 before deciding to build a new home on the coveted beachfront section three years ago.

The property has a 2020 RV of $4.28m, which dates back to when the original bach sat on the coveted 809sqm site.





The six-bedroom, six-bathroom new-build is a rare find on Whangamatā's beachfront. Photo / Supplied





The original bach was replaced by a massive new-build that has just been completed. Photo / Supplied

The building consent was issued in August 2020, according to OneRoof records, and the state-of-the-art new-build has only just been completed after Covid and bad weather caused delays.

Bayleys salesperson Lea Jurkovich, who is marketing the property with Dale Sholson, said making the call to sell the impressive home had not been an easy decision for the owners.

“It is amazing and it wasn’t built as a spec, it was built for this particular family. But they’ve decided they can’t get to New Zealand like they thought they would and they just can’t justify having a property here – they just can’t get to it.”

While Jurkovich could not be drawn on the price, she pointed to the most comparable sale of a four-bedroom home on Seaview Road that sold for $7.41m in June 2021 breaking the town’s record. The property was bought by the owner of the bach next door in an off-market deal.

A three-bedroom beach house on Tangaroa Road, in Whangamatā, holds the second highest sale price after selling under the hammer in June 2022 for $6.52m for an original bach.





The designer kitchen has expansive stone benches and Miele appliances. Photo / Supplied

Whangamatā beachfront, she said, was one of the most premium locations in the Coromandel based on previous sales prices for the area.

“This is a brand-new, high-spec build so just wait and see.”

Standout features include a media room, dedicated yoga room, designer kitchen, Italian-tiled ensuite in the master bedroom and customised cedar-lined sliding roof panels over the expansive deck.

The listing only went live this week and already Jurkovich and Sholson have been fielding a lot of interest because it is such a rare find.

“The interest is coming from everywhere,” she said.

”This house is absolutely brand new. It’s very, very rare to get a total high-spec new build on Whangamatā beach.” The tender for the property closes on March 1 at 4pm.

Ray White salesperson Andrew McGee said high-end homes on Whangamatā's waterfront were few and far between and he would not be surprised if the Pipi Road home broke the town’s current $7.41m record due to it being such a “beautiful house” in a “magic position”.

“I’m certain Whangamatā is the highest value for waterfront properties and it’s still got the highest median as well.”

People loved that the town was big enough to have cafes, shops, supermarket and a hardware store so they didn’t have to travel out of town, he said, while also appreciating its natural beauty.

“It’s just extraordinary. You’ve got the harbour and the estuary and really two beaches.”

McGee said there were only a few waterfront properties for sale at the moment including a near-new high-quality home which he is selling at 126b Wattle Place on the harbour near the marina which is priced by negotiation. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home with an adjoining office and commercial sheds was built by ARTZ Builders for themselves and had remarkable attention to detail. “It’s absolutely custom handmade – pretty much everything in there has been beautifully thought about and then custom-made for that house and that’s what makes it so special.”

Meanwhile, a 361sqm bare section just one back from the beach at 137b Tangaroa Road has an asking price of $2.4m.



