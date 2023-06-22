The current owners’ children are now grown up and leaving home so they are downsizing.

The Sefton Street property, called Clereton, last changed hands in September 2015 for $1.12 million, OneRoof records show, and is seeking buyer enquiry over $1.475m.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 47 Sefton Street in Wadestown was designed by the late Frederick de Jersey Clere, one of the architects for St Gerard’s Church and Monastery on Hawker Street, the Wellington Rowing Club on Taranaki Wharf and a raft of other churches and schools in the Lower North Island.

A 1920s character home designed by one of Wellington’s most admired architects is on the market, just months after one of his most iconic buildings St Gerard’s Church and Monastery sold to a secret buyer.

The owner told OneRoof she loves how spacious the home is. “It’s a bit unusual – the bedrooms are big, the space feels big.”

The mature gardens were landscaped with bricks reclaimed from the Government Life Building on Panama Street after it was demolished. The house itself was built by Clere’s son and the nikau palms were planted by his grandson Richard who told the previous owners that he dug them up during a trip to Manukau and replanted them in the garden.

Clere also designed a bungalow on nearby Wadestown Road and both properties share the same distinctive roof tiling, she said.

Tommy’s listing agent Jane Higgie said it was a unique property in a very tranquil setting.

“It’s like your own little haven ... it offers a lot, it’s a sunny private position and a great family home.”

While 1920s homes are common in the northern hill suburb, Higgie said the Clere-designed home had a point of difference.



“Just in the design of it. It’s got a really nice feel and down one side it’s got a beautiful conservatory so it’s very light and open, and it’s about 85% double-glazed and has radiator heating.”

Another one of Clere’s designs and his most famous – St Gerard’s Church and Monastery - sold at the end of March for an undisclosed sum, but was advertised with an RV of $16m-plus.





There are a number of 1920s homes in Wadestown, but the listing agent says the Sefton Street property has a unique point of difference.





Frederick de Jersey Clere also designed the St Gerard's Church and Monastery, on Hawker Street, in the Wellington suburb of Mount Victoria.

The category one, heritage-listed church and monastery building had been listed on OneRoof with a declared RV of $16.9m. The Institute for World Evangelisation - ICPE Mission had used the building as a retreat and training centre for missionaries, but closed it about two years ago after the organisation failed to raise enough funds to carry out the required earthquake-strengthening work.

The new buyer’s identity has not been revealed but OneRoof understands it is a developer with links to a global hotel chain.

And while Wadestown is seen as a slightly more affordable option to suburbs such as Mount Victoria where the church and monastery stand, there have been several high sales of upmarket homes in recent months.





A six-bedroom home on Barnard Street in Wadestown, which was looking for $3.95m-plus, is one of several high-end properties to recently sell in the Wellington suburb.

None of the sale prices for the houses on Upper Watt Street, Anne Street and Barnard Street are publicly available at this stage, but OneRoof understands all three sold north of $3m each.

Higgie said returning expats are drawn to the suburb for its Wellington College zoning and proximity to the CBD.

“You are just minutes from the town belt, which is the green belt which runs right around the city, so it’s like the middle of the country is just on your doorstep.”

