The buildings are rated just 25% of the building standard and need significant work to bring it up to current standards.

The category one, heritage-listed church and monastery buildings were acquired by the Institute for World Evangelisation – ICPE Mission in 1990 for $540,000 as a retreat and training centre for missionaries, but closed almost two years ago after it was unable to raise enough funds to carry out the required earthquake-strengthening work.

St Gerard's Church and Monastery on Hawker Street in Mount Victoria is to be sold by tender later this month and has an RV of $16.9m.

A large imposing church that is arguably one of Wellington’s most iconic and photographed buildings is for sale.

Read more:

- $4.5m on The Crescent: The luxury Wellington homes defying downturn price cuts

- Mega landlord buys Wellington boat shed for $390,000



- Revealed: Where the cost of trading up to a bigger home is cheapest



ICPE Mission director Silvana Abela told media at the time that they started to feel a moral responsibility towards the safety of people and so it would remain empty until it could be fixed.



The last service was held on May 23 2021 and has since been deconsecrated. People remain living in the monastery which has about 30 bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The church was built in 1908 and the monastery several decades later in 1932. Both were designed by the city's most well-known architects, John Swan and Frederick de Jersey Clere.

The northern part of the building has impressive views out to Oriental Bay and over the harbour, while the western side looks out to the city’s well-known landmarks such as Clyde Quay, the waterfront, CBD, stadium and Victoria University.

“Most Wellingtonians will recognise St Gerard's Church and Monastery from anywhere in the city. It holds a special place in our hearts and has been overseeing all of Wellington's central city for over 100 years,” Tommy’s salesperson James Copeland said in the listing.

“By both day and night this visual display is unmatched in Wellington.”

The church and monastery have remained relatively untouched over the last century and showcase some of the most beautiful leadlight stained-glass mosaics in the country.

“This will be your one and only chance to purchase not a building but a piece of Wellington's history forever,” the listing added.





The property has 30 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. and is one of the capital city’s best-known buildings. Photo / Supplied





The owners of the church had tried to raise funds to save it. Photo / Keith Bennett Photography

Copeland told OneRoof there has been a lot of interest in the property from wealthy Wellington businessmen to overseas buyers who were looking at it both for development and as a private residence.



The buildings sit on 2433sqm of the city’s most prime real estate and due to the size takes about an hour and a half to do a viewing.

"I've been surprised by the number of people and the ideas they've got at this stage anyway about what they want to do with it."



Trying to put a value on it is impossible especially due to it requiring earthquake proofing and some refurbishment, he said.

"Depending on who the potential buyers might be it just boils down to who might be prepared to pay to get the building. So with a closed tender there's no price range and I don't have a huge amount of expectation. Whatever comes in on the 16th of March, I will obviously present to the owners along with their legal representative in New Zealand and we will just take it from there."

- Click here to find more properties for sale in Wellington







