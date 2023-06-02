The Wadestown properties received multiple offers, while Roxburgh Street had other offers made on it before one was accepted.

The sales prices are not publicly available until after settlement, but OneRoof understands all three sold well north of $3meach.

Properties on Upper Watt Street and Barnard Street in Wadestown, and another on Roxburgh Street in Mount Victoria have been snapped up by Wellington families who had been waiting for the perfect property to come along.

A handful of some of the capital city’s most iconic and expensive homes have sold in the same month for $3 million-plus as the unusually large number of high-end listings give local families hunting for bigger homes more to choose from.

Tommy’s sales director Tim Clark, whose agency sold all three properties, said the family who bought the property on Barnard Street in Wadestown had been looking for about two years.

“They are the sort of people that are so busy, and they are not in a hurry and when it comes along, then they will make a move. That’s sort of what we are seeing in that price point in terms of purchasers.”

Generally, more properties in Mount Victoria sell in the higher price range compared with Wadestown, but Clark said the northern suburb was popular because of its school zones and close proximity to the city.





Properties in Wadestown such as this Roxburgh Street home are popular with families because of the school zone and central location. Photo / Supplied





A large home on Anne Street, which invited enquiries of $3.495m, has also sold. Photo / Supplied

In March, a large five-bedroom, three-bathroom home on a 1901sqm section on Anne Street, also in Wadestown, also sold for more than $3m. It had been on sale for enquiries over $3.495m.

“That price point in Wadestown is pretty high.”

There are currently 20 properties for sale priced over $3m for sale in Wellington City now, which Clark said was a lot for the city.

“What we’ve discovered with those particular buyers is whilst there’s a lot of options, more than usually available in that price point, they tend to be fairly certain in what they are looking for in a house,” Clark added.





An architecturally-designed four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 78 Burnham Street in Seatoun is seeking enquiries over $4.15m. Photo / Supplied

Among the high-end properties for sale is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 78 Burnham Street, which is being dubbed as one of the finest properties in Seatoun. It is seeking enquiries over $4.15m.

An iconic character home at 320 Oriental Parade, across from the water in Oriental Bay, is still on the market seeking buyer enquiry over $3.495m – a significant discount on the earlier BEO of $3.85m. The property is configured as two one-bedroom apartments giving the buyer options to live in one and rent the other, or convert it to a single large dwelling.

The 2011 House of the Year winner designed by architect Simon Twose at 6 Clermont Terrace in Kelburn is still looking for a new owner and is inviting enquiries over $3.6m.

Meanwhile, four neighbouring homes on one of Wellington's wealthiest streets are also up for grabs.

The character home at 48 McFarlane Street is inviting buyer enquiries over $3.95m, 46 McFarlane Street is seeking enquiries over $2.595m, and 44 McFarlane Street is on for enquiries over $4.795m.





There are four homes on McFarlane Street in Mount Victoria currently for sale. Buyer enquiry ranges from over $2.595m for a do-up to $4.795m. Photo / Supplied

On the other side of the road is 31 McFarlane Street, in Mount Victoria, which is seeking enquiries over $3.5m.

Ray White salesperson Ben Atwill believes some earlier sales such as a home on Brougham Street selling for an impressive $5.1m, and another on The Crescent fetching $4.5m at the end of last year has encouraged owners who may have been holding off to now list their luxury homes on the market.

“I think people are seeing that there is movement so why not go.”

Likewise, there is also more interest from buyers in the higher end of the market, he said.

“I think that’s possibly spurred on by the fact that Wellington is a great hub and that generally tends to be where our buyers come from.

“They are wanting an essential hub with easy access to an hour flight south, an hour flight north.”

Bayleys Wellington regional manager Grant Henderson said people looking for high-value properties either didn’t need to borrow money or were borrowing small amounts and realising that now was the time to buy because prices had dropped.

“They are going, ‘well we are saving 20% on that’ – 20% on a $3m property is a lot of money. So, they are going, ‘this is the right time to be buying, so let’s get into it’.”

