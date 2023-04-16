“It went to a local buyer and they were moving from something similar but smaller. They’d always liked the property,” he said.

Agent Wayne Sampson, from Tommy’s, closed the deal for within three weeks of the house hitting the market.

The listing agent for the property on Anne Street, in Wadestown, wouldn’t reveal the exact sale price, but did tell OneRoof that it was over the price indication of $3.45m.

A five-bedroom character home with panoramic views of Wellington harbour has sold for well over $3 million, becoming the capital’s most expensive home so far this year.

Sampson wasn’t surprised by the level of buyer interest, saying the property was “really special” and well-priced, offering discernible value for money.

The house, which has a 2021 RV of $3.98m, sits at the top of a ridge on a 1901sqm landscaped section.

Sampson said it had undergone a substantial renovation in the 1990s and was sold with concept plans for an additional dwelling.

Unusually for a house on a hill, the property offered almost single-level living, and it had a view from every window with sun from morning until evening.

“You could see right up the harbour to Hutt Valley and the Orongorongos right round to the heads and then swinging back round to Tinakori Hill,” Sampson said.





The Anne Street house has sweeping views of the harbour and the city. Photo / Supplied

The house is one of a number of high-end homes to have hit the market recently in Wellington in prestige suburbs like Wadestown, Thorndon, Kelburn and Oriental Bay.

Sampson says the house in Anne Street is around the corner from another two properties in the same price band on the market with Tommy’s, both of which have sweeping city and harbour views.

One is 37 Upper Watt Street, on for enquiries over $3.4m which has views to the harbour on the southern side and a big, flat lawn on the northern side – flat lawns on elevated sites are hard to come by in hilly Wellington.

Another at 55 Barnard Street has been listed for enquiries over $3.95m. It has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and wraparound decking.





Another high-end listing, 37 Upper Watt Street, in Wadestown, Wellington, has a price indication of $3.4m-plus. Photo / Supplied





55 Barnard Street, in Wadestown, Wellington, is looking for buyers with budgets of $3.95m-plus. Photo / Supplied

Another Wellington high-end property, which was once a backpacker hostel before being converted into a four-bedroom family home, also attracted keen buyer interest.

Although the house on Brougham Street, in Mt Victoria, sold in November, OneRoof can now reveal the sale price was $5.1m - $1.31m above CV.

At the time of the sale, Lowe and Co managing director Craig Lowe said the refurbished home, which came with its own orchard, was an example of the flight to quality.





A luxury home on Brougham Street, in Mt Victoria, Wellington, sold in November for $5.1m. Photo / Supplied

He said the upper end of the market was a little more resilient during downturns, especially in land- constrained areas like Mt Victoria where nicely done big family homes were rare but “incredibly sought-after.”

In November, another home on an exclusive Wellington street, The Crescent in Roseneath, sold for $4.5m - this home also featured impressive sea views.

