The car-crazy Ardmore property is being revved at car enthusiasts wanting to either fix or store their precious cars or a mechanic or panel beater looking to work from home.

An Auckland lifestyle property with five classic cars parked in the lounge and enough covered parking for at least 15 more is likely to attract petrolheads.

About half of the 530sqm home at 31 Church Road, in Ardmore, Papakura, is garaging and the other half comprises a four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence.

LJ Hooker listing agent Dylan Turner said it was the most undercover parking he had ever come across in his 29 years of real estate and his first with cars in the lounge.

However, he had once sold a property owned by the friend of his current vendor who had a motorbike in the lounge.





The four-bedroom, two-bathroom property has a circular design with a central courtyard. Photo / Supplied





Cars can be driven from the courtyard into the various garages or even one of the lounges. Photo / Supplied

The current owner built the Church Road home on a 5000sqm lifestyle section in 1994 and had created his own “car utopia” that allowed him to work as an engineer from home and store his classic car collection. However, he has decided to move to the South Island so has decided to sell his home of 30 years.



The house has a circular design and there’s a tunnel beside the double carport where the cars can drive through the central courtyard and into one of the many garages.

Turner said he had five in the lounge simply because he could.

“You’ve got the room - I mean what else? You could use it as a rumpus room ... It’s got big double French doors from the courtyard so really easy to drive your car straight into the lounge and put it on dollies or wheel jacks.”

While the ample garaging would most likely appeal to the man of the house, he said, women would appreciate the recently modernised kitchen.

“I think the ladies would enjoy it because it’s Ardmore, you’ve got the Clevedon Farmers Market just 10-minute drive, you’ve got the Eastern Beaches just 20 minutes away, so it’s quite centrally located. It’s still only 15 minutes on a good run to the airport and just six or seven minutes back to Papakura.” Ardmore School was also across the road.





Cars are currently parked in the third lounge, but it could also be used as a large games room. Photo / Supplied

The kitchen has recently been updated. Photo / Supplied

Turner suggested the best way for a petrolhead husband to convince his wife to buy the car-mad property was to show her how much money they could save.

“Buy the house and sell up your commercial property you’ve got in Manukau or East Tamaki and live and work from home.”

Two of the garages have a raised roof to accommodate two car hoists, there’s a ventilated paint booth and outside cleaning bays for water-blasting cars.

Not only would they save money, but they would also save travel time, he said.

The property, which has an RV of $2.05 million, is priced by negotiation and has a price indication of $2m-plus.

Last year a brand-new mansion on Waimarie Street, in St Heliers, built by a supercar fan with garaging for 10 cars sold for $11m.

- 31 Church Road, Ardmore, Auckland, is for sale by way of price by negotiation



