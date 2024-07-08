“I think it’s a passion, [my partner] Linda thinks it’s an obsession,” he quipped. “I don’t usually buy run-of-the-mill ones, I’ve usually got something special.”

The 8070sqm property came with a four-bedroom Lockwood home, a round barn and a seven-car garage, but it wasn’t enough for Morgan, who set about building a workshop with space enough for 11 cars.

When retiree Rowan Morgan moved to 77 Awanui Rise, in Ardmore, Papakura, 11 years ago, he was looking for somewhere to store his cars.

A Jaguar-mad builder is selling a South Auckland lifestyle block with enough garaging for a whole fleet of classic cars.

He currently has five Jaguars in the garage, but at times that has blown out to nine. “On the left, I’ve got a woodwork shop, in the middle I’ve got a mechanic shop and on the right I’ve got a showroom. That’s just the way I have it. but you can have it any way you like really.”

A carport to the back of the shed provides additional storage, and like the garage is fitted with a hoist so the cars could be water blasted underneath after taking them to car rallies.

The authentic Mobil and Jaguar signs that sit proudly above the workshop were good second-hand buys.





The four-bedroom Lockwood home has views across Manukau. Photo / Supplied





There's also a huge lounge. Photo / Supplied

“Because you look straight over the lounge over the shed to the view I didn’t want to look at a boring ordinary old garage that’s all so I stuck that facade on the front.”

The existing barn has a bathroom and has been transformed into a games room complete with a professional-looking bar, two fridges, and a large TV for watching rugby and racing with mates.

Another room, dubbed the Ladies’ Lounge, was added above the barn for Linda and her friends to relax while overlooking the tennis court. An umpire can also stand on its balcony refereeing some of the many matches played on it over the years.

Despite wanting to move from their previous home in Hillpark to a more private setting, the couple hosted tennis tournaments every other Friday night with their new neighbours, with matches sometimes running until the early hours.

“Everybody’s got swimming pools, but nobody has a tennis court around here so they would come and play tennis every second Friday night.”



The tournaments stopped as they all got older and people moved away, but the mid-winter and winter Christmas parties were still an annual street event.

The home itself had a “monstrous” 8mx8m lounge and another covered bar complete with an outdoor kitchen, which had made it the perfect house to entertain, he said. “It’s just a lovely house with lovely views.”





The owners had tennis tournaments with their neighbours on Friday nights for many years. Photo / Supplied

An automatic lawnmower meant they could also enjoy the benefits of living on a lifestyle block and have chickens without spending hours mowing the immense lawns.

However, the couple are looking to downsize. “I’m getting old and we just want something a bit smaller in a slightly different area.”

However, Morgan was adamant there would still be enough room for all his Jaguars on the new property and was already talking about building another shed.

He said the Ardmore property would be perfect for a classic car lover like him or someone who worked from home because with the internal garage attached to the house, the rounded barn and the separate garage there was enough covered garaging for 18 cars. There was also plenty of parking on the property for everything from more cars, tractors, boats and trailers.

The property, which has an RV of $1.88m, is being advertised with a price indication in the “early $2ms”.

Bayleys listing agent Richie Blackmore said it was rare to find a combined 400sqm of workshop space along with a 310sqm home and a tennis court on the city fringe.

Blackmore said the owner had done a great job of turning it into an entertainer’s dream. “These spaces are really well thought out and well executed too.”

It was a great location because it had a rural feel, he said, but close to both Papakura and Clevedon. The Ardmore Aerodrome and Ardmore School were also nearby.



“The house has northern views towards Manukau city and country views.”

- 77 Awanui Rise, Ardmore, in Papakura, is for sale by way of price by negotiation



