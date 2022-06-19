Last year, it was reported that Edmonds and his wife Liz Davies had been buying properties around New Zealand since they gained residency in early 2020.

The Ray White listing for the lifestyle property declares buyers have the chance to own Edmonds’ “exceptional New Zealand residence”.

The former TV presenter and quiz show host bought the five-bedroom trophy home, which sits on an 11.867ha estate on Sharp Road in Matakana, north of Auckland, last year for $6.1 million.

British celebrity Noel Edmonds is selling his New Zealand mansion .

The estate, known as Springfield, has its own helipad and private lake. A sweeping drive leads to the grand English-country style house set on rolling lawns.



The five-car garage – dubbed the “motor gallery” – is dedicated to the star’s collection of luxury cars, including a Rolls Royce and two Aston Martins.

There’s a health retreat-quality pool and spa, illuminated for night-time entertaining. The private, landscaped grounds include extensive walking trails through the bush and wetlands.





The Matakana property sits on 11.867 hectares of native bush and rolling pasture land. Photo / Supplied

Edmonds has ensured the estate, off a private road, is close to self-sufficient, with its own generator system and water storage, plus vegetable gardens, greenhouse and chickens. A studio apartment for staff is above the separate barn, with garaging for two more cars.

Ray White agent Ross Hawkins, who is marketing the property with Annie Mellor, said that lifestyle properties such as Sharp Road are selling “flat out”.





The garage is home to quite a collection of vintage cars including a Rolls Royce and two Aston Martins. Photo / Supplied





The property has an outdoor pool, a helipad, a lake and a barn for staff accommodation. Photo / Supplied

“That’s where the market is least affected right now,” he said.

Hawkins said that since Edmonds bought the property, he had made substantial renovations, including adding a helipad, creating a lake and building the barn for staff accommodation, adding that the star is selling the property to move south.

Ray White Matakana owner Heather Walton said that Edmonds’ residence in the country town still surprised people.

“It’s the best-kept secret in Matakana. Nobody knows it’s there, and he liked that because it was so private,” she said.

“He’s a great guy, he reminds me of Rod Stewart. He has a great group of friends up here.”

Edmonds is known for his TV presenting roles on Deal or No Deal and Noel’s House Party. He was also a pioneering force in British radio, with his breakfast show format on Radio One during the 1970s copied elsewhere.

He said in 2020 that he had decided to move to New Zealand in 2015 and had a “love and appreciation for Kiwis”.

During lockdown he set up 100 online community radio stations called Positivity Radio.

The self-funded radio stations were aimed at helping local communities and businesses, and Edmonds said he had been publicly thanked for this and personally welcomed to New Zealand by the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.



91 Sharp Road, in Matakana, Rodney, is for sale by way of negotiation.