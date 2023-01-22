The property has been home to interior designers for more than a decade and during that time they had carefully redecorated the home while being mindful of its cottage character.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home last sold for $140,000 in 2009, according to OneRoof property records. It has a 2019 RV of $275,000.

The quaint property on Edmonds Street in Woolston, Christchurch, which is understood to have been built for one of Thomas Edmonds’ workers, has been purchased by a North Islander drawn to its old-world cottage garden.

A late-1800s cottage built by the inventor of a Kiwi baking staple Sure to Rise baking powder has sold for $520,000.

Ray White listing agent Rebecca Toone said the new owner is relocating for work and "loved the gardens".

Toone said the property was definitely unique, especially with its rich history.



“It is a quintessential quaint cottage.”

After immigrating to New Zealand, Thomas Edmonds set up a grocery store on what is now Edmonds and Randolph Streets.

He moved the business to Ferry Road – where part of the Edmonds Gardens only remains – when his Sure to Rise baking powder became a success in order to increase production.

Edmonds contributed significantly to the city’s architectural history including the Theosophical Society building in Cambridge Terrace and the Theosophical Society – both of which were damaged beyond repair in the earthquake. Edmonds also built three cottages, but only this one remains.





A “character gem with huge potential”: A three-bedroom home at 10 Shelley Street, in Sydenham, Christchurch, goes to auction on February 2. Photo / Supplied

The property sold in December, but only recently settled.

Meanwhile for those drawn to older character homes, Toone is also selling a three-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow at 10 Shelley Street, in Sydenham, which is being marketed as a “unique renovation project”.

The property, which has an RV of $410,000 and has had no EQC or insurance claims lodged for it, is going to auction early next month.



