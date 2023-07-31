“The government makes it so difficult to buy, they come here to buy, and they can’t buy.”

Barfoot & Thompson agent Veronica Schoonraad had the initial listing for the property in March this year and said there were three buyers interested – but two had been unable to buy it due to the Overseas Investment Office rules.

The Waimarie Street home had been on the market earlier this year when the owner decided to move overseas with his family just as his no expense-spared dream home in Saint Heliers was finally completed.

An overseas buyer has shelled out more than $11 million for a “crazy mansion” in St Heliers three months after he fell in love with it and put an initial offer on it.

She got the listing back a few months later and one of her original buyers who had fallen in love with the grand home earlier in the year eventually had an $11m-plus offer accepted in June.

“He was absolutely besotted by it.”

The new owner lives overseas and is moving to New Zealand.





Overseas buyers want large new homes with views so the Waimarie Street property ticked all their boxes. Photo / Supplied

Schoonraad said all three buyers had been looking for large properties that have never been lived in and have impressive views, so the Waimarie Street home ticked all the boxes.

The Auckland businessman told OneRoof in April he had spent years looking for the perfect site and when he found it, he bowled the existing house to make way for the 872sqm Beverly Hills style mansion.

“We built a crazy mansion on it.

“I didn’t really want to go into the costing because we kind of built it without thinking about a budget – we just wanted what we wanted.”

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home with two offices and three living areas, was designed by architect Brent Hulena and built by Principle Homes over two-and-a-half years.

The property has extensive decking, and the driveway was built so even the lowest supercar can drive up it. The basement garaging has room for 10 cars and a glass area to showcase a supercar or view artwork.

The Waimarie Street sale is the second high-net sale Schoonraad has been involved in in recent months.





A property split over two titles on Riddell Road, Glendowie, sold for $10m-plus. Photo / Supplied

An older home on a large section on the same street where New Zealand’s richest person Graeme Hart and other well-known Kiwis live sold before the listing had even gone online.

“The day we actually took the photos the buyers came through and we actually sold it immediately.”

The young owner paid $10m-plus for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom character home on Riddell Road, Glendowie, that has impressive views out to Karaka Bay Beach. The home is on one title and the other title is bare land.

Schoonraad said there were also three buyers interested in the Riddell Road property because it was rare to find an empty section in Glendowie.

Buyers with that kind of cash to spend all want large sections and views, she added.

Barfoot & Thomson sales associate Robert Ballard said it was surprising how many buyers were looking for high-end properties in the Eastern Bays.

“We actually have quite a few people where the land didn’t suit them for whatever needs, but because there are so few houses for sale in that market range, the buyers – you don’t really hear about them coming out – but there’s quite a few out there.”

