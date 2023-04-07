But despite waiting years to find the perfect site on Waimarie St and another two-and-a-half years while it was built by Principle Homes, the family only lived in the home for three weeks while it was still being built before moving overseas for schooling opportunities for their teenage son.

“We built a crazy mansion on it," he told OneRoof. “I didn’t really want to go into the costing because we kind of built it without thinking about a budget – we just wanted what we wanted.”

The total cost of building the sprawling 872sqm Beverley Hills style mansion that includes 204sqm of external patio and decking at 31B Waimarie Street is estimated to be many millions of dollars, with the owner admitting he and his wife chose what they wanted without really thinking about the budget.

A car-mad Auckland developer who built a “crazy mansion” in St Heliers for his own home complete with 10-car garaging, glass showcase for a supercar and several simulator rooms is selling it before his family even got to experience it.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home with two offices and three living areas, designed by Brent Hulena, is now far too big for the Auckland businessman to live in when he returns to New Zealand on his own for business so he has decided to sell the brand-new property.

Read more:

- 'Is it a $10m renovation?': Remuera mansion boasts one of NZ's most expensive makeovers

- Wellington’s most expensive and iconic homes hit the market at the same time

- House next door to the Dotcom mega-mansion for sale

The owner had lived in the area for a number of years so when the opportunity to purchase the 2001sqm site on Waimarie St with a small existing house on it came up, he jumped at it.



“I knew this area so well I knew if we built it up, we would get two levels of magnificent sea views of which we got so they were unrealised sea views and they can’t be built out," he said.

The restaurants at the end of the street were also a bonus. “It’s really convenient... It’s a close walk and ride down to the shops. It’s kind of like a beach atmosphere, but not right on the beach so you don’t have a whole lot of people peering at you – it's extremely private.”





The home was built to make the most of the sea views. Photo / Supplied





The kitchen is modern and luxurious. Photo / Supplied

His company, which specialises in luxury developments, is also building several high-end homes in St Heliers and Parnell that also have attention to detail and architectural flare – but this one is the highest spec he’s ever built because it was for him. “We are crazy car fans so it kind of was designed for that.”



The driveway has been built so even the lowest supercar can drive up it, the basement garaging has room for 10 cars and has a glass area to showcase a supercar or view artwork.

“It's designed to watch your supercar – in my case it would be a Porsche or a Ferrari or something – and you can sip your wine looking at your artwork or your car.”



There’s also a separate yoga room or gym with a changing area and bathroom, a large swimming pool and a spa. A robotic lawnmower is also programmed to keep the large flat lawn the perfect length.





A robotic lawnmower is programmed to keep the lawn the perfect length. Photo / Supplied





The garage has space for 10 cars. Photo / Supplied

Keeping with the car theme, a Tesla solar system with two Tesla batteries, along with a self-irrigating system linked to a weather app also helps the house be self-sufficient.

The lighting was also another splurge with about 56 custom-designed pendants imported from overseas dangling from the ceilings and integrated LED lighting in the roof.

“It is absolutely everywhere and you won’t get anything like it in New Zealand,” the owner added.

He has already shipped his car collection overseas, but said the house would be perfect for any fun-loving person.

“It will suit someone who loves life. It’s designed so it can suit someone who loves art, who loves design, who has great passion, who absolutely loves entertaining. It doesn’t have to be for someone who loves cars – the garage is designed for someone who loves life – you could fill it full of boats or jet skis or bikes or someone who just likes a big, large open basement for art or something like that.”

The owner said it will be enormously hard saying goodbye to his dream home, but it makes no sense to keep it now they are moving overseas.

Ray White listing agent Andrew Fava said it was a luxurious property that would not be out of place in Beverley Hills.





Everything in the house is oversized including the staircase. Photo / Supplied

"Just the quality of the construction and just the absolute opulence and grandeur of it. Everything is oversized."

The large garage, master bedroom and kitchen are all huge, he said. "I don't think I've ever seen a kitchen island quite that big before."

The property is accessed down a long gated driveway to offer security and privacy.

"It's perfect for someone that values privacy, but just wants absolute size and opulence where you don't have to spend a cent because it's completely brand new."

- Click here to find properties for sale in Saint Heliers



