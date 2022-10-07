The New Zealand Herald reported earlier this year that the couple had added a helipad, a lake and a barn for staff accommodation to the property.

Edmonds and Davies bought the lifestyle property, which featured a pool and spa, rolling lawns and a five-car garage, for $6.1 million in August last year.

The five-bedroom English country-style home on an 11.86ha estate in Matakana, on the northern fringes of Auckland, is being sold by way of tender.

Former British TV presenter Noel Edmonds and his wife, Liz Davies, have relisted their New Zealand mansion , after taking break over the winter months.

They first put the home on the market in June, with Edmonds putting his name front and centre in the listing ad, which declared buyers had the chance to buy his “exceptional New Zealand residence”.

The ownership details in the new listing ad are nowhere to be found, and the property is now being marketed by New Zealand Sotheby's International agents Kim Goodhue and Amanda Platt.

During New Zealand's lockdowns Edmonds and Davies set up an online community radio station called Positivity Radio, aimed at helping local communities and businesses.



Edmonds is best known in New Zealand as the presenter of the UK version of Deal or No Deal and Noel’s House Party. He was also a pioneering force in British radio, with his breakfast show on BBC Radio One during the 1970s a forerunner of modern radio breakfast shows.





Noel Edmonds and his wife Liz. Photo / Getty Images





The inside of the Matakana mansion is impressive. Photo / Supplied

He said in 2020 that he had decided to move to New Zealand in 2015 and had a “love and appreciation for Kiwis”.

Edmonds and his wife Liz Davies have been buying properties around New Zealand since they gained residency in early 2020.

The couple have reportedly purchased “at least” in the Nelson and Tasman region alone.

John and Jennifer Dunbar, of Dunbar Estates, in Ngātīmoti, Motueka, confirmed in May on their Facebook page that they had sold their property to Edmonds.

“We wish Noel, Liz and the team all the best moving forward with this beautiful property,” they said in a post accompanied by a picture of them with Edmonds.

Ray White Matakana owner Heather Walton told OneRoof earlier this year that Edmonds’ residence in Matakana still surprised people.

“It’s the best-kept secret in Matakana. Nobody knows it’s there, and he liked that because it was so private,” she said.

“He’s a great guy, he reminds me of Rod Stewart. He has a great group of friends up here.”

Tenders for 91 Sharp Road, Matakana, close at 2pm on November 3.