They bought the run-down property after the first lockdown with the vision to get away from suburbia and create a self-sufficient lifestyle bolstered by a mild income stream from farming the land.

Bayleys salesperson Phil Mangos said the couple have taken what is a relatively standard plaster over block house and transformed it into what he described as a “a modern hybrid”.

Just two years after they purchased the plaster over block home at 531 Wright Road, in Katikati, after the first lock down, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on a 7.99ha section is back on the market.

An American couple who created their own sanctuary in New Zealand are flying home leaving the fully self-sufficient house behind.

OneRoof property records show that house last changed hands for $1.669m.

But Mangos, who sold the couple the property in August 2020, estimated at least $400,000 had been spent doing the house up since then including $60,000 on a state-of –the-art solar powered system installed to harness electricity. There’s also a silent generator as a back-up.

Rain water is collected from the roof and when that runs out there is also a bore that can be tapped into. It also sits above the spray zones.





The 315sm home sits on 7.99ha of land that boasts views of Tauranga harbour. Photo / Supplied

The house has everything you need to be self-sustainable, he said, with the ability to live off the land with chickens, cows and an established orchard.

“They’ve set it up in case the world implodes.”

But as well as focusing on making it self-sufficient, the home has also been extensively renovated inside and out.

The exterior has been plastered and painted and the interior has also had a makeover including new paint, some new carpet and a new wood burner.

The driveway and infinity swimming pool have also been upgraded.

“They’ve really modernised the home and brought it up to a nice spec.”

Mangos said it is an impressive property that could suit farmers looking to downsize or Aucklanders craving space and freedom.





The house is spacious and stylish inside. Photo / Supplied

With plenty of shedding and enough space to run a miniature beef and sheep farm, the income from it would “definitely cover your rates and fill your freezer”.

“You’ve just got to see it to believe it. Beautiful stunning views out of the bay and the water views looking out to the Coromandel. It’s well positioned on this hill so privacy is assured as well – no road noise..."

It is also just a 12km drive away from the Katikati township.

“There are just lots of cool things about it.”

Not long after buying the property, the owner was sitting in the pool and thanked Mangos for selling it to him because they “thought they had died and gone to heaven”.

The owners undertook the improvements with the view of living there long-term, but when their adult children left New Zealand after losing their jobs due to Covid, they also decided to return home to be closer to family.



