It also offered better value for money, she said. “It’s not just your run-of-the-mill Marine Parade. Katikati is just a little bit different because it’s got the little hobby orchard there as well,” she said.

Tremains Tauranga agent Julie White, who is marketing the property with Nicky Armitage, said the property was quite different from the beachfront offerings on Marine Parade, in Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui.

The luxury property on Beach Road, in Katikati, is one of just two homes in the Western Bay of Plenty beach town to sit on the waterfront, and it comes with an avocado orchard.

A hidden multi-million-dollar mansion in the New Zealand’s avocado capital has hit the market - less than 12 months after it last changed hands.

“I think its value far supersedes what you can buy at the Mount for something that may have to do up. There you don’t know who is next to you, whereas you have the privacy here.”

White said the luxury home could appeal to someone looking to move out of Auckland or Tauranga or a semi-retired farmer still wanting a hobby.

Katikati had become increasingly popular with families, she said. “A lot of people are looking at it as a little bit of peace and quiet in a world of the hustle and bustle and because it’s gated and it is private you are kind of tucked away remotely with the beautiful exclusive 180 waterfront views.”

White said the Beach Road property was one of only two properties in Katikati with absolute waterfront, and lot of people wouldn’t even know they were there.

She added: “The avocado orchard still generates money but it’s not like I’ve bought an avocado orchard, you are more buying a beautiful home on the waterfront that will never be built out.”

White couldn’t be drawn on a price as it is being sold by deadline sale, but OneRoof records show it last changed hands for $4m, plus GST.





A four-bedroom house at 20 Highfields Drive, in Katikati, has an asking price of $1.195m. Photo / Supplied

Eves Katikati agent Grace Andersen said anyone with a budget of $1.1m or more would get a very nice high-end house in Katikati such as the large renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 20 Highfields Drive she is selling in the sought-after Highfields area with an asking price of $1.195m.

Andersen said the majority of people looking at properties in Katikati are from within the Bay of Plenty with those wanting houses on the harbourfront or Uretara River often downsizing from large lifestyle blocks or orchards.



“They do not want to be surrounded by neighbours and don’t want a cookie cutter home. So, they like it because it provides peace and privacy and they are not feeling hemmed in as such.”

There are also more homes to choose from on the river than the harbour, she said.

Andersen said people liked Katikati because it is located within the golden triangle of Tauranga, Hamilton and Auckland, had a community feel and was a 15-minute drive from Waihi Beach. Prices had dropped slightly, but are now stabilising, she said.

“I think it’s more the location than anything because it’s so centralised so it’s still got that small community country town feel, but your amenities are also close.”

- Click here to see properties for sale in Katikati



