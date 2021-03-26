Brad says the property will have strong appeal for city dwellers looking for a lifestyle change.

Colliers’ Bay of Plenty based orchard sales specialist Brad Barbour is marketing the property alongside his father, a well-established rural agent in the local area, Jeff Barbour.

Comprising approximately 3.65 hectares, the property at 30 Thompsons Track, Katikati is for sale by expression of interest from $1,900,000 (+ GST if any).

A stunning lifestyle property in the Western Bay of Plenty is on the market with some income from a developing avocado orchard.

“We’re seeing a lot of enquiry from people outside of the local area, especially Aucklanders, who are seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

“This property will have strong appeal to this market with an immaculately presented home alongside an income generating orchard that has add-value potential.

“The 273 sqm residence is the ultimate family home with five double-bedrooms including a beautifully appointed master with en-suite and direct access to outdoor living areas.

“Built in 2014, the home has generous living spaces both indoors and out, and features an entertainer’s kitchen, large walk-in pantry, and a separate lounge complete with a log fire for cosy winter nights.

“What’s really special about the home is its elevated position with expansive rural views across the property and sunny northern aspect of the Bay of Plenty beyond.”

Jeff says the orchard property will not disappoint with practical infrastructure in place and add-value potential.

“The fully-fenced property has a flat contour as well as a rocky-bottom stream at the boundary with a swimming hole bordered by beautiful native plantings.

“The total plantable area is 2.3 ha, which currently consists 26 mature producing Hass avocado trees and 81 young trees for future income.

“There is an additional 1.45 ha of flat bare land available to extend the orchard or to develop as the future owner wishes, augmenting the potential of this fantastic property.

“It also benefits from good water supply with a roof water reticulation system in place alongside town water supply.

“A high-stud, 150 sqm shed with workshop, a concrete floor and power seals the deal for rural living.”

Brad says the location is hard to beat with amenity, schooling and popular beachside towns all within reach.

“The property is just 6 minutes by car from Katikati providing access to good local amenities and schooling.

“The growing city of Tauranga is just over 30kms away, meaning commuters can be in a city in around 30 minutes.

“Situated between the popular beachside towns of Mount Maunganui and Waihi Beach, the options for family days out are plentiful.”

The Bay of Plenty region is renowned for its horticultural excellence with the key drivers being the climate, fertility of the soil and sunshine hours.

The Barbours say that planned infrastructure upgrades in the western district, including road upgrades from Waihi to Tauranga will ensure the area continues to thrive.



