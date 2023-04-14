Neshausen says this time the property is “seriously for sale”, however, highlighting that flat site presents a variety of options, subject to council approval, with Ronaki Road one of the suburb’s best addresses.

The 2021 CV for the property is $6.8m, with the improvement value just $400,000. According to OneRoof records, the property last sold in 2000 for $1.575m and has been on and off the market since 2016.

The price guide for the rare 1416sqm section at 18 Ronaki Road, in Auckland’s Mission Bay , is $10 million-plus, with Barfoot & Thompson’s Paul Neshausen telling OneRoof that the 1930s villa could be removed or demolished to make way for a development or dream home.

An old villa on a prime multi-million-dollar site with unobstructed sea views is attracting buyer interest, says the listing agent.

“There’s a $25m house in that street. It’s a pretty awesome position and they never come up – not a full site like that.”

Read more:

- Landmark villa designed by famed architect who created NZ's best-known buildings

- ‘Best bach on earth’: Rich lister’s Waiheke Island pad eyes record sale price



- Silver Ferns legend selling her multi-million-dollar Wanaka home



The house is liveable but only has one bathroom, and while it could be renovated, it’s more likely it will be moved off site and replaced with either terrace homes/townhouses or “one or two or three big, dreamy” family homes.



Neshausen says it would be a shame to demolish the house because it is a beautiful old villa. “I could kind of see it down a country lane or something like that, or Remuera or Ponsonby or Grey Lynn or somewhere like that.”





The Ronaki Road site offers clear views of Auckland harbor. Photo / Supplied





Another development opportunity for sale, this time 2000sqm-plus of land on Argyle Street, in Herne Bay, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

An option could be to keep the house, renovate and subdivide the rest of the property. “If you love that style of home and that era and all the romance those sort of villas bring then absolutely you could technically and then subdivide off the back section or something.”

Across town in Herne Bay in another in another sought-after street two side-by-side properties are on the market being presented as 2000sqm-plus of opportunity.

Numbers 35 and 2/35 Argyle Street comprise a spacious two-storey bungalow with harbour views on one title and nine studio flats on another.

Ray White agent Jan George says the overseas owners don’t want to comment but they are not coming back and want the properties sold – they are to be sold together and not separately.



Her marketing presents options for the expansive site as only being limited by imagination and council requirements.

“Explore the possibilities of redeveloping one or both properties. Maybe you want a home and income? Bring your architect, planner and builder.”

The location is near schools, beaches, restaurants and cafes and close to the CBD.

- Click here to see properties for sale in Auckland



