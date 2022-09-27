“There was huge interest in the property, there was definitely pent-up interest as there’s been nothing of this quality for a while,” Ollie Wall told OneRoof.

Wall Real Estate agent Ollie Wall, who brokered the deal with father Graham and brother Andrew, said the four-bedroom villa on Marine Parade in Auckland's Herne Bay sold within a month of hitting the market.

The former home of yachting legend Dean Barker and his wife Mandy sold last week for more than $11 million, OneRoof can reveal.

“The good stuff is always good, and this one had absolutely nothing to do to it.”

The vendors had bought the villa from the Barkers in 2013 for $5.8m - $1m above its then CV. The Barkers themselves bought the house in 2007 for $5.6m and carried out an extensive renovation before selling.

Barker hit the headlines earlier this month as he revealed his battle with bowel cancer while training for American Magic's 2021 America's Cup campaign.

Wall said at the moment the “sweet spot” for buyers in Herne Bay - New Zealand's most expensive suburb - was around the $6m to $7m price range, with “tons” of buyers not finding what they’re looking for.

Dean Barker with wife Mandy in 2013. Photo / Getty Images

“These are young families looking for their 10-year house. They all want a villa, with a pool on a flat sunny backyard that you can see the kids from the kitchen, and a bit more room, a larger scale. The ‘trifecta’ we call it.”

Wall said that in the last couple of months the company had sold four Herne Bay properties for prices between $6.5m and $8m in Herne Bay, all snapped up within three weeks of listing (one was off market).

“There’s been very little stock for sale for so long. People who were thinking of renovating or building would prefer, and are happy to pay for, a finished home with absolute certainty on the price,” he said.





The Barkers had bought the Marine Parade house in 2007 for $5.6m and after extensive renovations sold it for $5.8m in 2013. Photo / Supplied





The Marine Parade house had a flat, sunny back yard, a swimming pool with a pool house and multiple living rooms. Photo / Supplied





A four-bedroom home at 31 Argyle Street, in Herne Bay, Auckland, is for sale. Photo / Supplied

Interest has been so high in these properties that the company is turning to a tender process for a new listing at 31 Argyle Street, also in Herne Bay.

“We don’t usually do that, but we expect quite a bit of competition,” Wall said.

“When we get offers for a property, we tell everyone who is interested, but there’s always someone who says ‘I would have made an offer’. This is keeping it fair.”

The north-facing four-bedroom home on Argyle Street was extensively renovated two years ago and sits on a flat site with the desirable pool, a flat lawn, with multiple living spaces and an office.

Wall said they were expecting tenders over the mid-$7m range for the house, which has a CV of $5.6m. Tenders close November 3.

