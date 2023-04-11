“The island has had two $10m sales on the water this summer, but this will sell for a lot more.

The three-bedroom, three-storey house at 159 The Strand, in Onetangi , is being marketed by Graham and Ollie Wall of Wall Real Estate, who expect the price to top two recent waterfront sales of over $10 million on Palm Beach and Oneroa.

An Auckland rich lister is selling his beachfront bach on Waiheke Island for a price that will likely break this summer’s beachfront sales record.

“There are still buyers at that level, and there is no other beach house on the island like it where you walk out on to the beach, no road in between. Or you just drive up in your Sea Legs. This is getting international attention; we’re talking to London-based Kiwis, people keen to make offers already.

“There are recent examples on the north side of Waiheke of places selling for double their CV this summer. And two years ago, a simple two-bedroom fibrolite bach on a smaller site on The Strand sold for $7.3m – that was just for the land,” he added. This February, the Walls sold a five-bedroom architect-designed house on Palm Road, Palm Beach, for $10m, although the agents can’t comment on the exact price.





The three-bedroom, three-storey bach is on its own secluded sandy beach at the end of The Strand, Onetangi. Photo / Supplied





Balconies overlook the sand and water in the secluded spot. Photo / Supplied

The Island's top price this summer is for a 5-hectare estate on the southern end of the island, a seven-bedroom home on Orapiu Road, Omaru Bay, with its own helipad, that went for $17.5m in December.

Records show The Strand property was bought 10 years ago for $3.5m – high for Waiheke at that time, Wall said, although records show the top price that year was $5.6m for a property on Palm Road. The owner is selling because he is spending most of his time in Australia for his business, the agents said.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom 252sqm house, which has a CV of $7.3m, was built by well-known property developer Richard Croon in 2013. Croon is known for his luxury $150m Victoria Lane apartment development emerging on the corner of Victoria Avenue and Remuera Road, and the stylish re-imagining of the 1050 restaurant precinct in the same neighbourhood.





The luxury re-design of the property was overseen by interior designer Lauren Hare, with landscaping by Suzanne Turley. Photo / Supplied





The new kitchen is by Morgan Cronin. Photo / Supplied

Ollie Wall said that in the last two years the owner updated the house with interior design overseen by award-winning designer Lauren Hare and landscaping by Suzanne Turley.

“It included a new Cronin kitchen, bespoke marble bathrooms,” he said. The balconies overlooking the sandy stretch of beach have a spa pool on one and a 12-seater dining area on the other. There is also an “epic” beach room with its own bar and bathroom opening out on the granite cobble stones that lead onto the white sand beach.

“Over Christmas it’s like the Mediterranean out there but with whiter sand and nicer water,” he said.

“The house is more like something you’d expect on the beach in Double Bay Sydney than your Kiwi bach. One of the most amazing things is that you feel you’re absolutely secluded, like you’re in the Bay of Islands – but you’re only 100m from the best restaurants. There are no neighbours nearby, you’re right on the beach.”

