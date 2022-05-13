The 293sqm penthouse has views across Remuera to the harbour and city and boasts a top of the line design by Leuschke Group architects and interior designer James Doole.

A smaller 175sqm apartment on the same floor sold for $5.7m.

And the sale of the apartment in Victoria Lane, a boutique development near the corner of Remuera Road and Victoria Avenue, in Remuera, took place before the apartments were officially on the market.

A penthouse apartment in one of Auckland's newest glamour blocks sold for $17 million last year, OneRoof can reveal.

The new owner will have access to a suite of luxury serviced, includes a resident app for booking the private yoga room for personal classes, access to an electric vehicle and driver, guest rooms for visitors and an on-site concierge.

Victoria Lane, which is due to be completed at the end of this year, is the brain child of veteran developer Richard Kroon, who is known for the Pinnacle apartment block in Remuera.

He declined to disclose details about the penthouse’s new owner, but said the development was attracting locals playing “musical chairs”.





The interiors of the Victoria Lane apartments have been styled by leading Kiwi interior designer James Doole. Photo / Supplied

“They won’t sell the big family home until they find as good or better home,” he said.

“A lot of our buyers are people looking for a replacement for the large family home. They want to stay in the area and they want something big. Our average apartment size is 250sqm.”

Kroon and Doole have worked with their buyers to customise many of the apartments.

“Some people want a dedicated wine room, others will reconfigure the kitchen layouts. One buyer wanted to add a self-contained staff rooms. It’s quite fun, you expect to go through this process,” he said.

He added: “We wanted to emulate the sort of block you’d find in London, so this has an English colonial vibe.”

Fifteen of the 23 residences in Victoria Lane have already been sold. Barfoot & Thompson agent Julie Fitzpatrick, who is marketing the development, said the apartments were proving popular with buyers in their 30s and 40s as well as those in their 50s and 60s.

“People are attracted to apartment living, they’ve made the big mental leap. Now they want to be in Remuera, it’s a great community, they want to stay in,” she said.





A penthouse in the Elm development in Remuera is believed to have sold for nearly $16m. Photo / Supplied

Kroon added: “Buyers have come back to Remuera – those who’ve lived overseas, or moved to the waterfront suburbs but are coming back home.”

OneRoof understands the penthouse in another high-end development in the same neighbourhood sold for a similar price last year.

The 529sqm top floor of Elm Remuera, on Orakei Road, was combined into a single home for a price believed to be close to $30,000 per sqm, or nearly $16m. OneRoof records show the penthouse, now has a CV of $19m.

Elm Remuera is being developed by Martin Cooper and Mike Sullivan, who are also spearheading the luxury apartment blocks One Saint Stephens, in Parnell, and Wairua, in Remuera.



