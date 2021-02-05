Colliers International has been exclusively appointed to market the property for sale by tender closing at 4pm on Thursday 11 March, unless sold prior by private treaty.

The large, regular-shaped site is zoned Residential Mixed Housing Urban, allowing for an attractive range of development options with direct access to all necessary infrastructure.

Located in a major urban growth area, the strategic landholding at 686 Swanson Road property benefits from its excellent proximity to shopping, amenities and public transport.

A substantial 4ha site in the heart of Swanson is for sale as one of the largest single residential development opportunities in West Auckland right now.

Josh Coburn, Director of Colliers’ Sites Sales and West Auckland teams, says it is an exceptional opportunity to acquire a strategic site at a time when residential development land is hugely sought after.

“New Zealand’s housing market continues to prosper as investors look to the security of bricks and mortar in the wake of Covid-19. Colliers alone has sold more than $400 million in development land since the March 2020 lockdown, with enquiry remaining strong as we head into 2021.

“The site for sale represents a premium development opportunity in the sought-after residential catchment of Swanson – a major Auckland growth area nestled at the foothills of the picturesque Waitakere Ranges.

“The site is particularly attractive due to its excellent transport connections, being located only 600m from Swanson Train Station and a 25-minute drive from Auckland’s CBD.

“It is a superb location for families, being situated almost directly opposite Swanson School and close to a number of other schools including Ranui School and Waitakere College.

“The zoning provides a multitude of options including single houses, townhouses, apartments, built-to-rent, accommodation, retirement operations, education or a combination of these. Or simply subdivide for an add-value profit, or land bank for the capital gains – the opportunities are numerous.

“Sites of this scale and potential rarely come to the market, making this a development opportunity not to be overlooked.”

The offering is for available with several options to purchase in part or the total.

Blair Peterken, Director of Colliers’ Capital Markets team, says the property has a rich heritage with strong connections to West Auckland’s horticultural past.

“The land was first developed by Harold Robertson, who purchased the site in 1911. He later sold up to Milan Babic Yozin, who immigrated to New Zealand in 1926 and was one of the more well-known local winemakers.

“Yozin established an orchard and further developed the site over the coming decades, including a shop and packing shed built around 1948.

“The property has a heritage overlay including an original homestead on Lot 2 dating to 1914. It was likely to be an early home used by Robertson and was later occupied by the Yozin family from the mid-1930s.

“Yozin’s wine store at Lot 4 forms one of the cornerstones of the sites’ historical significance. Prospective purchasers are encouraged to seek independent advice as to the redevelopment and renovation opportunities here.”

Caroline Cornish of Colliers’ West Auckland team says the site is well located in the heart of Swanson, which is undergoing a significant residential, commercial and community transformation.

“Swanson is a historically significant town on West Auckland’s outskirts framed by the Waitakere Ranges, and offering a unique blend of lifestyle and nature.

“With Westgate and Henderson nearby the area is well serviced for residents’ needs but a quaint village feel that is attractive to buyers seeking a less crowded and more affordable area that still has excellent transport links.

“Demand in this area is strong, with residential development on Christian Road over the past few years seeing an influx of new houses and growth in the local population.”

Cornish says the site benefits from dual street access with more than 400m of frontage. There is more than 290m of frontage to Swanson Road with a further 120m frontage to O’Neills Road, while the rear boundary sits alongside the railway.

The site’s zoning enables a reasonably high intensity of development and provides for housing in a variety of sizes and forms, including detached dwellings, terraced housing and low-rise apartments.



