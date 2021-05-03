The listing agent, Bayleys’ Blair Haddow, said: “They were really specific about what they wanted and it was only the second house they had seen that they had really liked,” he said.

The Auckland buyers, who had brought the auction forward with an offer of $3.055 million, were determined to get the house from the outset.

The four-bedroom house at 67A Wellpark Avenue, in Grey Lynn, Auckland, was built by Eva Nash, director of Rogan Nash architects, four years ago and had been her family home with her husband David and their children.

An award-winning architect who starred in the reality TV show Our First Home has sold her stylish house at auction for $3.225 million – more than $1 million above its 2017 rateable value.

Haddow said the house had attracted a lot of interest. Nash designed the house with her Rogan Nash partner Kate Rogan, and at its heart “is an award-winning kitchen, a nirvana for serious cooks and entertainers”, said Haddow.

“[Nash] worked closely with Fisher & Paykel for the development of the appliances, which are hidden from view.”

The house was designed to wrap around and preserve a pohutukawa tree that sits on the section.





67A Wellpark Avenue features polished concrete floors. Photo/ Supplied.

Haddow is also selling Rogan’s home at neighbouring 633A Great North Road, also in Grey Lynn. The distinctive four-bedroom house has two living rooms, an open plan kitchen and a striking black exterior.

Haddow said the house had its first open home last weekend, with about 20 groups inspecting it on the Sunday.



“It’s been designed for easily accessible family interactions and has cosy nooks for quiet moments of contemplation.”





Architect Kate Rogan has her own house, at 633A Great North Road, on the market for sale. Photo / Supplied

Buyers demand for well-presented homes in popular Auckland suburbs could also be seen in the sales of 123 John Street, in Ponsonby, and 36 Norwood Road, in Bayswater.

123 John Street, a four-bedroom new-build villa, which was listed with Bayleys’ Edward Pack, fetched $3.6 million, while 36 Norwood Road, a four-bedroom character bungalow listed with Harcourts’ Jane Hastings, sold for $3.106 million.





123 John Street, in Ponsonby, Auckland, sold for $3.6 million. Photo / Supplied

Hastings said bidding for 36 Norwood Road started at $2.3 million, with six bidders driving the sale price more than $1 million above its 2017 rateable value.

The house, which is just a street away from the water, was bought by a buyer from South Auckland.

“They loved the character and the good-sized section, the north-facing garden and the swimming pool,” Hastings said.



