Rogan told NZ Home and Garden last year: "I think I only went in that house once. I certainly didn't need to go in twice."

Rogan, one half of the leading firm Rogan Nash, designed and built the two-storey house after buying a leaky home at the address in 2017 for $800,000 and immediately demolishing it.

The distinctive four-bedroom house at 633A Great North Road, in Grey Lynn, had attracted strong buyer interest, selling for $160,000 more than the $2.36 million pre-auction offer that kicked off the bidding.

Auckland architect Kate Rogan has sold her dream home for $2.52 million at auction.

The house she replaced it with has two living rooms, an open plan kitchen and a striking black exterior.

Bayleys agent Blair Haddow, who marketed the property, told OneRoof last week that he had about 20 groups through the first Sunday of open homes.





The distinctive two-storey house designed by architect Kate Rogan was a hit with bidders. Photo / Supplied

“It’s been designed for easily accessible family interactions and has cosy nooks for quiet moments of contemplation,” he said.

The sale of the house comes just two weeks after Rogan's partner at Rogan Nash, Eva Nash, sold her home at neighbouring 67A Wellpark Avenue for $3.225 million – more than $1 million above its 2017 rateable value.

The four-bedroom house was designed by Nash and Rogan, and was also sold by Haddow.





Rogan's partner at Rogan Nash, Eva Nash, sold her house at 67A Wellpark Avenue, in Grey Lynn, two weeks prior for more than $3 million. Photo / Supplied



