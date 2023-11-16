“We’re inviting buyers from $1.5m, but that’s not going to buy it,” Quinney said. “It’s something north of that, and people will see the value in that. That’s certainly getting into the top end for here.”

The property has a 2020 RV of $1.17 million but listing agent Phil Quinney, from New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, told OneRoof he expected it to sell for much, much more.

Nash has listed his five-bedroom home on Milton Road, in the city’s wealthy suburb of Bluff Hill.

The Napier home of former government minister Stuart Nash has hit the market for sale .

Quinney said that the five-bedroom house, which is being shown by appointment only and not through open home, had already had a number of viewings and good enquiry.



“It’s a good property. They’ve added significant value, putting in the pool over the last five years and done some work inside.”

The agent said Nash and his family were staying local. “They’re looking at a couple of projects to move onto themselves,” he said





Nash bought the property some 13 years ago for just over half a million dollars, records show. Photo / Supplied





The property is located in one of Napier's wealthiest suburbs. Photo / Supplied

He added: “At that end of the market we’re seeing a lot of buyer activity, and there’s certainly great activity for houses of this nature. There would be a lot of people interested – character lovers, people who want something a bit bigger.”

The agent said buyer interest was mostly from locals, but about 20% of enquiry had come from out-of-towners.

Nash’s Arts and Crafts-style 1915 bungalow is a well-known property on the hill, and was designed by renowned architects Finch and Westerholm.

It sits on a 1739sqm section and features a nine-metre heated swimming pool and patio, a separate office and a basketball D-size court, as well as fruit trees and landscaped gardens.







Nash was sacked as a cabinet minister in March this year and retired as an MP. Photo / Warren Buckland

Quinney said the house was considerably refurbished by the previous owners, who retained the striking wood panelling in the entry, dining and living rooms, and updated the kitchen with classic styling, a huge stone-top island and a scullery.

There is a basement games room and workshop, charging for electric vehicles as well as a single garage

The house comes with ducted air-conditioning, underfloor heating but retains the original fireplaces.

Nash was sacked as a cabinet minister in March this year after he disclosed confidential information from a cabinet meeting to two businessmen, both former donors.

The Labour politician soon after announced that he would not stand as an MP in the October general election.

- 60 Milton Road, in Bluff Hill, Napier, is for sale by way of tender, closing December 7.









